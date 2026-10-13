Falcons Urged to Add Former Super Bowl MVP Behind Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons may have avoided a serious injury with Michael Penix Jr., but his latest health scare raised another question about the quarterback room behind him.

Former Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert believes Atlanta should look outside the building.

“The Falcons should go get Flacco as their backup,” Benkert wrote.

That would mean pursuing Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, the 41-year-old former Super Bowl MVP currently backing up Joe Burrow.

It would also mean a reunion between head coach Kevin Stefanski and the veteran quarterback, who were together on Cleveland Browns back in 2023 and 2025 seasons.

Benkert’s suggestion came after Atlanta was forced to turn to Tua Tagovailoa late in its 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Falcons’ Backup QB Situation Gets Attention After Tua INT

Penix suffered a rib injury on a sack late in regulation and eventually became too uncomfortable to return.

That put Tagovailoa on the field for Atlanta’s overtime possession after Baltimore took a seven-point lead.

Tagovailoa opened the drive by completing a 20-yard pass to Drake London. His next throw ended the game.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton read Tagovailoa’s attempt for London and intercepted it near midfield, sealing Atlanta’s second straight loss.

The Falcons have since received encouraging news on Penix.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported there is optimism within Atlanta that Penix will be able to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Kevin Stefanski stopped short of committing to that Monday, saying he expected to have a better answer Wednesday.

That makes Benkert’s suggestion more about Atlanta’s protection behind Penix than finding a replacement for him.

Penix already missed the first two games of this season while completing his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign. Now, three starts into his return, another injury has forced the Falcons to consider what happens if he cannot finish a game.

Tagovailoa is currently that answer.

Benkert apparently believes Atlanta can do better.

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Flacco would bring considerably more recent starting experience.

He is currently Burrow’s backup with the Bengals after returning to Cincinnati on a one-year deal worth $6 million during the offseason.

The Bengals originally acquired Flacco from the Cleveland Browns in October 2025 after Burrow was injured.

Flacco went on to start six games for Cincinnati, completing 158 of 256 passes for 1,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the season.

Cincinnati brought him back to work behind a healthy Burrow, and Flacco has not attempted a regular-season pass through five games this year.

There is no indication the Bengals are looking to move him, and Cincinnati is 3-2 with postseason aspirations of its own. But Flacco’s position on the depth chart is what makes Benkert’s idea interesting.

Atlanta would be looking at a veteran with extensive starting experience who is currently sitting behind one of the NFL’s established quarterbacks.

Benkert also knows the Falcons organization. He signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent three seasons in the organization, primarily on the practice squad.

For now, Atlanta’s immediate focus remains getting Penix healthy enough to face Chicago.

But after watching Tagovailoa’s first meaningful Falcons action end with Hamilton celebrating a game-winning interception, Benkert believes Atlanta should at least look at another veteran option.

His choice is Flacco.