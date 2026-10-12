Falcons Set Timeline for Michael Penix Jr. Injury Decision vs. Bears

The Atlanta Falcons are not ready to say whether Michael Penix Jr. will start Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kevin Stefanski expects to have a much better answer in two days.

Penix suffered a rib injury late in Atlanta’s 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was unable to finish the game. On Monday, Stefanski was asked directly whether his quarterback could play against Chicago.

Falcons On SI’s Darius Hayes reported Stefanski’s answer.

“I can answer that better Wednesday,” Stefanski said.

That gives the Falcons a clear timeline for when more information should arrive, even as another report offered encouraging news about Penix’s chances.

Michael Penix Jr. Status Should Be Clearer Wednesday

Penix was injured on a sack with 27 seconds remaining in regulation against Baltimore. He briefly returned for one play, but the pain worsened while the Ravens possessed the ball to begin overtime.

Tua Tagovailoa eventually took over for Atlanta’s final possession and threw an interception to Kyle Hamilton that ended the game.

Stefanski said after the loss that Penix was trying to get comfortable enough to return but could not. The Falcons planned imaging on the quarterback’s ribs before determining what comes next.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that Penix was expected to undergo an MRI to determine how much time, if any, he could miss.

Penix also sounded confident after the game, telling reporters he did not believe the injury would become a long-term problem and that he expected to do everything possible to be ready for Chicago.

The Falcons apparently have some reason for optimism.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported Monday that there is optimism in Atlanta that Penix will be able to play against the Bears.

“There is optimism in Atlanta that QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) will be able to play Sunday against the Bears, sources tell The Athletic,” Jones reported. “Penix missed overtime last night as the injury worsened as he sat.”

That does not mean Penix has been cleared. Stefanski’s answer makes clear the Falcons still need more information before committing to his Week 6 status.

Falcons Have Tua Tagovailoa if Michael Penix Jr. Can’t Go

The possibility of Penix playing is encouraging for an offense that has looked much different with him behind center.

Penix returned to the starting lineup in Week 3 after spending the offseason recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season. Atlanta scored 80 points in consecutive wins over the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints before falling to Baltimore.

He completed 19 of 32 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown Sunday before the rib injury.

Through three starts, Penix has completed 67.5% of his passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

If he cannot play against Chicago, Tagovailoa would be the obvious replacement.

Tagovailoa completed two of three passes for 34 yards against Baltimore. He hit Drake London for 20 yards to begin Atlanta’s overtime possession before Hamilton intercepted his next attempt.

Atlanta signed Tagovailoa during the offseason in part to give the Falcons an experienced option while Penix worked back from knee surgery. He has already been needed because of Penix’s health once.

The early indication is that another extended absence may not be coming.

Jones’ report gives Atlanta reason to be hopeful Penix will be available Sunday. Stefanski, however, is not ready to make that call yet.

For now, Wednesday is the date to watch.