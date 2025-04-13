Falcons Lose Trade Leverage After ‘Terrible News’

The Atlanta Falcons have made a decision on their starting quarterback in 2025, and it’s not the man they signed to a four-year $180 million contract just a season ago. Micahel Penix Jr. took over for Kirk Cousins at the end of the 2024 season and he received his team’s bode of confidence immediately following the conclusion of the year.

“We are very comfortable moving forward with (Cousins) as backup,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said during his end-of-season press conference Jan. 9. “Kirk is a great man, and he’s been great support for Mike. We are very comfortable moving forward with him as the backup.”

Though this quote represents the team’s official stance, many speculated that Cousins’ would be on the trading block this offseason. Those speculations took a big hit on Friday when the Cleveland Browns announced they would be signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year $4 million contract.

“It’s hard to see the Flacco signing as anything but terrible for the Falcons,” wrote SI’s Dave Holcomb. “For most of this offseason, NFL pundits have viewed the Browns as the top trade destination for Cousins.”

Steelers Remain Potential Destination

As another domino falls in cleveland, the Falcons are quickly running out of suitors for the 36 year-old signal caller two years removed from an Achilles injury.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only logical Cousins landing spot left,” wrote Holcomb. “The Steelers are the last team remaining with an obvious need at quarterback but no top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.”

However, with all signs pointing to unsigned free agent Aaron Rodgers making Pittsburgh his next home, SI’s Ari Myer says Cousins to Pittsburgh is ‘all but dead’.

“The Steelers called and kicked the tires early, but my understanding is that Arthur Smith, being the former head coach in Atlanta, still knows plenty of people in that building and got the word on where things are with Kirk in terms of his play and where he’s at in terms of his play as a quarterback,” Bleacher Report’s James Palmer concluded. “The Steelers, obviously, have fallen off.”

What About New Orleans?

In light of the recent injury news breaking on the status of Derek Carr’s shoulder, the New Orleans Saints find themselves with a real quarterback need.

The consensus is that the Saints will attempt to address this need in the draft, but why force a rookie into a day one starting scenario when you can give a nod to a proven veteran?

“It seems implausible the Saints would then pivot to another aging, ailing placeholder, but they’ve also had a recurring issue with committing to a rebuild,” wrote a team of reporters for cbssports.com. “Worse yet, they may or may not be in striking distance of a top prospect in the draft.”

Though it would be an NFC South inter-divisional trade, SI’s Tom Dierberger is all for it.

“Currently tabbed as Michael Penix’s $40 million backup, Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons’ brass that he’d like to start somewhere in 2025,” wrote Dierberger. “So, why not the Saints?”