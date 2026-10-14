Falcons Trade Idea Has Atlanta Targeting Steelers QB at Low Cost

The Atlanta Falcons have already cycled through multiple quarterbacks this season, and Michael Penix Jr.’s latest injury has brought another name into the trade conversation.

Penix suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Tua Tagovailoa to finish the game. Tagovailoa’s interception ended Atlanta’s final possession, another reminder of how quickly things can change at the position.

With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, a proposal would send a veteran Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback to Atlanta without demanding much draft capital. That last part might make the idea more appealing to general manager Ian Cunningham.

Falcons Named Potential Landing Spot for Mason Rudolph Trade

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Atlanta a potential destination for Mason Rudolph in his trade-board projections, valuing the Steelers veteran at a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Knox suggested Pittsburgh could make Rudolph available because of its crowded quarterback room. Aaron Rodgers is the starter, with Rudolph, second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar also on the 53-man roster.

The Steelers have enough young options to consider cashing in on Rudolph, who has spent the year behind Rodgers. Whether they’re ready to part with the most experienced of their three backups is another question.

Casino.org’s Jason La Canfora reported in September that Pittsburgh was open to trading Rudolph, but the number of available quarterbacks across the league had limited interest. That doesn’t mean Atlanta and Pittsburgh are discussing a deal. Knox’s proposal is a potential fit, not a report of negotiations.

Rudolph, 31, has 19 regular-season starts and one playoff start, along with 4,925 career passing yards and 30 touchdowns. He started five games for Tennessee in 2024 and previously helped Pittsburgh win three straight games to close the 2023 regular season.

He wouldn’t represent a long-term answer for Atlanta, but his experience is worth considering if the Falcons want another quarterback who has handled starting assignments.

Ian Cunningham’s Draft Pick Philosophy Complicates Falcons Trade Idea

Of course, Atlanta isn’t short on quarterbacks by roster count. Along with Penix and Tagovailoa, the Falcons kept Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand on their initial 53-man roster. Adding Rudolph would require the team to decide where the other three fit behind Penix.

Penix’s rib injury reportedly isn’t considered serious, although his availability against the Chicago Bears remains worth monitoring. He returned from an ACL injury in Week 3 and has thrown for 719 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in three games this season. Tagovailoa is listed as the No. 2 quarterback, while Rush has starting experience of his own. The case for Rudolph is more about confidence in the current backups than an outright shortage of bodies.

Cunningham also hasn’t hidden how much he values draft selections. As Falcons.com’s Tori McElhaney detailed after his introductory news conference, the general manager made his philosophy clear.

“I love picks, man,” Cunningham said. “You use those as currency. You can use it as trading up. Trade for players, proven players.”

That makes Knox’s projected price interesting. A conditional sixth-rounder in 2027 wouldn’t strip Atlanta of premium draft capital, and the conditions might limit the cost if Rudolph doesn’t play much.

Still, even a late pick matters to a general manager trying to build through the draft. With four quarterbacks already on the roster, Atlanta would need a convincing reason to acquire a fifth.

If Penix’s injury lingers or the Falcons lose confidence in their current backups, Rudolph could become an affordable insurance option. For now, the proposed price is easier to justify than the need itself.