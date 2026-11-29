The Atlanta Falcons were hanging around with the Minnesota Vikings for a while — but eventually the high-quality NFC North team pulled away from the lower-quality NFC South team.

There were plenty of ugly moments for the Falcons against Minnesota on Sunday in Week 12, but two stood out because they could be punished by the NFL.

There are certain plays that result in fines from the league, and the Falcons had at least two of those.

Not all fine-able offenses actually result in fines — it’s still up to the NFL’s discretion — but a couple of plays will be worth watching.

Questionable Penalty on Jammie Robinson

Jammie Robinson, relatively new to the Falcons, was having a strong game on Sunday but did have one moment go against him.

On a reception by Aaron Jones in the red zone, Robinson closed down to make a tackle.

He stayed high to tackle Jones, who was also pretty upright — and Robinson’s helmet hit Jones’ helmet.

The contact wasn’t particularly firm, but the officiating crew threw a flag.

They called unnecessary roughness on Robinson, and that’s a 15-yard penalty that can also get a fine.

This one could be looked at by the league, but the helmet-to-helmet was clear enough that it probably won’t get ignored by the NFL.

Fines start in the four figures for unnecessary roughness. Robinson could end up missing a bit from his wallet.

If the video doesn’t display here, you can watch it at this link.

LaCale London Potential Fine

The defensive tackle LaCale London got involved on an unncessary roughness penalty of his own in the second half on Sunday.

It wasn’t totally captured on the broadcast, but he was positioned near the middle of the field as Jordan Mason ran on the outside to the right for a touchdown for the Vikings.

London must’ve done something away from the play to earn his flag.

The NFL doesn’t announce fines for one week until soon before the next week’s games, so it could be a few days at least until these Falcons learn what comes next.