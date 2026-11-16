Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Gets Blunt Warning About 2027 Future

The Atlanta Falcons are still backing Michael Penix Jr., but a CBS Sports writer has a much different outlook on the team’s quarterback situation in 2027.

Penix struggled again in Sunday’s 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, continuing a rough stretch for the former first-round pick. Still, CBS Sports doesn’t believe benching him now would solve Atlanta’s problems.

CBS Sports Predicts New Falcons Quarterback in 2027

In his NFL Week 10 overreactions column, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles considered whether Atlanta should bench Penix and labeled the idea an overreaction.

Pereles didn’t defend the quarterback’s performance against Kansas City. His reasoning instead centered on the alternative already on the roster.

“Unfortunately, the Falcons don’t have a better option,” Pereles wrote.

But he went further when discussing the franchise’s outlook beyond this season.

“It’s pretty bleak in Atlanta, which will certainly have a new quarterback next year,” Pereles wrote.

That was a prediction, not a report about a decision made by coach Kevin Stefanski or general manager Ian Cunningham. Pereles didn’t specify whether the new quarterback would replace Penix as starter or compete with him.

Michael Penix Jr. Struggles Against Chiefs Defense

Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards without a touchdown Sunday. He threw an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and was sacked three times.

The Chiefs also gave him problems when they sent extra rushers. Pereles cited a particularly poor performance against the blitz: five completions on 13 attempts for just 34 yards.

It continued a sharp reversal from Penix’s three-touchdown performance against San Francisco, when Atlanta won 29-20.

In the three games since, Penix has thrown just one touchdown against six interceptions. Four of those picks came in a shutout loss to Tampa Bay, followed by another interception against Cincinnati.

Through eight appearances this season, Penix has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Atlanta has fallen to 3-7 after losing three straight.

Tua Tagovailoa Gives Falcons Few Options Behind Penix

Pereles’ argument against a benching centered on Tua Tagovailoa, the veteran Atlanta signed after his release from Miami.

The CBS Sports writer questioned Tagovailoa’s turnover problems, arm strength and mobility as reasons to believe he’d improve the offense.

Tagovailoa has barely played this season. His only regular-season passing appearance came against Baltimore, when he completed two of three passes for 34 yards and an interception.

Atlanta signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, veteran-minimum contract during the offseason, initially giving him a chance to compete with Penix as the younger quarterback recovered from knee surgery.

Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter but suffered an oblique injury before the opener, leaving Cooper Rush to start instead. Penix returned in Week 3 and has started every game since.

In his final season with Miami, Tagovailoa threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Faces Bigger 2027 Question

Stefanski has continued to support Penix, even after Sunday’s performance. In comments following the Chiefs loss, he expressed confidence that his quarterback would improve.

Penix, the eighth overall selection in 2024, remains under contract through 2027 on his fully guaranteed rookie deal. Atlanta also faces a decision next offseason on his fifth-year option for 2028.

There has already been outside speculation about a possible veteran alternative. A recent Drew Lock proposal named the Falcons as a potential destination for Seattle’s backup quarterback next year.

For now, Penix still has the coaching staff’s support. But his recent turnovers and the question of what Atlanta does at quarterback in 2027 are increasingly part of the same conversation.