Falcons Named Ideal Fit for Seahawks QB Amid Michael Penix Jr. Questions

The Atlanta Falcons are still trying to determine what they have in Michael Penix Jr., but an ESPN analyst already has another quarterback in mind for 2027.

Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock has turned heads while filling in for Sam Darnold, and his recent play has prompted a suggestion that he could be a bridge quarterback in Atlanta next season.

ESPN’s Ben Solak Names Drew Lock a Falcons Fit

ESPN’s Ben Solak listed the Falcons among six teams that should consider Lock as a possible starter next year, alongside the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Solak was especially interested in how Lock’s skill set could translate to Atlanta’s offense.

“I love his fit with the Falcons, as he could bring much of what Michael Penix Jr. has this season but with better mobility and better accuracy from unsure throwing platforms,” Solak wrote.

The comparison comes during an uneven season for Penix. The former first-round pick has completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,444 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in seven starts. Four of those interceptions came in a shutout loss to Tampa Bay.

Penix followed that by throwing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Atlanta’s 34-17 loss to Cincinnati. The Falcons are 3-6 under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski.

Drew Lock’s Seahawks Performance Catches ESPN’s Attention

Lock has completed 54 of 76 passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in three appearances, including two starts. Seattle has won both starts, against Arizona.

Solak admitted he wasn’t sold on Lock during his earlier years in Denver but sees improvement in how the 30-year-old operates.

“Lock is trusting his eyes and feet, in timing with the route, better than I can ever remember him doing,” Solak wrote.

Solak also saw a familiar comeback story in Seattle’s backup.

“The way Lock is playing is extremely reminiscent of Mac Jones’ performance for the 49ers in 2025 in relief of Brock Purdy,” he wrote.

Still, Solak raised an important concern about the competition. Of Lock’s 80 dropbacks, 56 have come against an Arizona defense that ranks last in opponent EPA per dropback. That represents 70% of his opportunities.

“Lock’s schedule has been disproportionately soft,” Solak wrote.

In Solak’s comparison, Seattle has produced 0.35 expected points added per Lock dropback, compared with minus-0.02 with Darnold. But those figures come from very different samples of opponents.

According to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle, Lock averaged a career-fastest 2.41 seconds to throw in Seattle’s 17-3 win over Arizona, helping the Seahawks avoid a sack.

What Drew Lock Could Cost Falcons in 2027

Lock is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, having signed a two-year, $5 million contract with Seattle.

Solak projected a considerable raise if a team decides to give him a chance to start.

“Assuming the cap is about $327 million in 2027, that would be a two-year, $32.5 million deal ($16.3 million per year) with guarantees in Year 1,” Solak wrote.

He envisioned a contract that would give the signing team flexibility in the second season while potentially allowing Lock to start ahead of a quarterback selected on Day 2 of the draft.

“For a potential starter in front of a Day 2 rookie … you could do a lot worse,” Solak wrote.

Atlanta selected Penix eighth overall in 2024, and he remains under contract through 2027, with a fifth-year option decision looming next offseason.

Atlanta must decide whether to exercise Penix’s fifth-year option next offseason, a decision that could run alongside any attempt to bring in a veteran challenger.