Atlanta Falcons Ready to Make a Splash for Jalen Ramsey

The Atlanta Falcons have made some good additions to the roster however they could be in play for some more additions, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Atlanta signed Mike Hughes to a three-year 18 million contract this season. Hughes was the starting cornerback last season opposite of former pro bowler AJ Terrell.

Hughes had a decent season for the Falcons as he finished the season with 51 tackles and 6 pass deflections. The Falcons have a chance to potentially upgrade the position as current Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be on the trade market come June 1 and he is likely to be a sought out very heavily on the market.

In an article by Marcel Louis-Jacques in April, general manager Chris Grier feels like it is best for both parties to go their separate ways.

“Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” Grier said. “I will say these decisions aren’t done quickly and they’re not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.

Morris and Ramsey have a great relationship

Jalen and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris have a great relationship that they developed while he was the defensive coordinator for the Rams. While scheme fit matters, it’s the personal relationship that makes this potential pairing so compelling. Morris was more than a strategist he was a mentor, motivator, and communicator who earned the trust of his players.

For Atlanta, adding a proven playmaker who already understands the system could be a game-changing move. For Ramsey, it’s a chance to return to the elite form and the environment that made him one of the league top corners. It’s no surprise that since their separation, Ramsey has been solid, but never quite matched the impact he had under his former coach.

Ramsey still has a lot left in the tank

Ramsey is a 10-year veteran who will be 31 during the season. Ramsey has become the anchor of the secondary wherever he plays and he is one of the NFL’s premier defensive stars. Whether it’s pressman, zone, or shadowing the opposition’s No. 1 receiver across the field, he’s proven time and time again that he’s built for the moment and unafraid of the spotlight. Like all great corners, Ramsey plays with swagger but he backs it up every Sunday.

Whether it’s jawing at receivers or clapping after a pass breakup, his confidence is contagious. Jalen had 60 tackles and two interceptions last season for the Dolphins. He has 24 career interceptions during his career.

Jalen and Terrell along with free safety Jessie Bates will instantly make the Falcons one of the best secondaries in the league. Ramsey will be a clear upgrade over Hughes as the Falcons could potentially look to make one more big splash this offseason.