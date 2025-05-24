Falcons’ OC Gives Positive Message Ahead Of Season: ‘I’m So Glad We’re In Year Two’

The Atlanta Falcons’ rolled out a brand new offense in 2024, in more ways than one. It started with the hiring of Zac Robinson. Coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree, Robinson brought his LA offense to Atlanta. Two months later, the team signed who they thought would be their long term answer at quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Two months after that, the team drafted who they now hope to be the franchise corner stone, Michael Penix Jr.

The first season under the new regime was so-so. Finishing second in the division at eight wins and nine losses, the Falcons narrowly missed a playoff berth. In a Wednesday evening press conference, Robinson reported that the team is relieved to be over the new offense hump.

“Year two of the system- and guys have been saying it when we’re out there- ‘Man I’m so glad we are in year two of the system’,” Robinson said. “Obviously we had a bunch of new coaches. New system, complete overhaul from what some of the guys have done here seasons before. New faces you know… a lot of new going on last season.”

Robinson added that the year two jump has been something he has felt personally as well. He stated that is in constant communication with other coordinator’s around the league finding out what he can do better.

“It’s definitely a lot more comforting,” Robinson continued. “Obviously we know all our players, we know all our staff members. How we work well together. Understand what our players do well- we had a good idea going into last year. But then now you get them for a full calendar year and get a great understanding… It’s definitely a lot better being in year two of the system.”

Robinson On The Quarterback Room

One of the biggest conversations throughout the Atlanta offseason has been what the team will do with their $160 million dollar quarterback. Kirk Cousins surprised many when he showed up to day one of the optional workouts with the team.

“There’s been days Kirk’s kind of in and out, just getting his own rhythm going,” Robinson said on the vet. “Most of the guys have been here… obviously its voluntary so it’s at those guys’ discretion..”

The room then shifted focus to presumed starter Michael Penix Jr.

“He’s been awesome,” Robinson beamed. “Obviously that next level understanding of everything as an offense… It’s great for him to hear these things year two going into it… He’s doing a great job, he speaks up in meetings when he needs to… It’s been cool to see him keep taking the next jump.”

An Update On Underperforming Star Tight End

The Falcons’ exercised the fifth-year option on former first round pick Kyle Pitts’ contract earlier this offseason. The player who exploded onto the scene with a one thousand yard rookie season has majorly cooled off in the years since. Falcons fans are growing impatient with the exceptionally talented offensive weapon, but Robinson says he just needs to play fast.

“I think for Kyle, it’s just how can he take that next step- next level of details, next level of consistency, all those things that we’ve talked about with him and have talked about in the past,” Robinson said. “He’s in year two of the system, and I think the thing we’ve always talked about with Kyle is just play fast. No matter what, play fast, take the thinking out involved with it. That’s more of what we’re looking for from Kyle is just that next level of that understanding of the offense.”