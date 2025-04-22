Falcons Get ‘Surprise’ Visit At Voluntary Camp

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their voluntary offseason program this Tuesday and to the surprise of many, quarterback Kirk Cousins was present on day one.

“Given the voluntary nature of Phase One of offseason workouts — consisting of meetings and strength and conditioning — the expectation was that Cousins might skip this stage as he waits for his future to unfold,” reported Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “An expecation that even head coach Raheem Morris shared as recenetly as April 1.”

Kirk Cousins met with owner Arthur Blank way back in the first week of March to inform him that he wishes to go to a team that he will start for. Despite this, the Falcons have stood tall refusing to lower their asking price for the proven vet.

“The QB’s willingness to report underscores that the situation remains cordial,” wrote Patra. “For now, Cousins remains a member of the Falcons. He showed up for work. It’s a good sign that, if nothing else, he’s willing to continue being a resource for Penix.”

Morris: ‘It’s A Business Decision’

Earlier this month, head coaches across the league took to the media to address where their team stands before the draft. Falcons’ head coach Raheem Morris used some of his time to provide an update on the dirty birds’ quarterback room.

“It’s a business decision,” Morris said, via NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. “What’s best for Falcons. … We won’t hold him back if the opportunity presents itself. He’s made it clear he’d like to be a starter.”

In this same press conference, Morris mentioned that he did not expect the 36-year-old quarterback to show up on Tuesday, but he would be happy to have him.

Cousins’ contract, that he signed just over a year ago, is a four year deal worth $180 million with a no-trade clause. Many suspect that Cousins’ would waive that clause rather than stay aboard under a backup role, but may wait till after the draft to ensure he does not wind up in the same position.

“One big question in the Cousins saga is whether he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause before the 2025 NFL Draft later this month or insist on waiting until after the selection process,” wrote Patra in an April 1st article. “Given that he was blindsided by the Falcons drafting Penix last year, Cousins might not want to commit until he’s sure there is a path to starting in 2025.”

Falcons Trying To Foot The Bill

The Falcons have not yet moved on from Cousins, but according to Adam Schefter, it’s not for lack of trying.

“Atlanta has asked for any acquiring team to pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract,” Schefter reported Monday. “To date, no has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to.”

The Falcons’ patience is considered a risk, as teams could address the quarterback position through the draft. Consequently, should teams be unable to find a suitable starter, Cousins’ price tag could go soaring.