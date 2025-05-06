Falcons’ Quarterback Options Dwindling As One Major Deadline Remains Before Season

Kirk Cousins made it clear to Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank that he would like to be released or traded when they met in early March, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

However, as Breer writes, “options for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons to part ways are dwindling.”

Falcons Faced Three Main Deadlines Heading Into 2025 Offseason

Entering the offseason, Cousins – who turns 38 this August – and the Falcons faced the following three main deadlines.

The first of the three deadlines was for Cousins to be released or traded before the start of the league year on March 15. With Cousins remaining on the roster, he secured a fully guaranteed $10 million roster bonus for 2026.

The next deadline was the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Browns selecting two quarterbacks, the Vikings trading for Sam Howell, and the Steelers indicating that they may still be waiting for a decision from Aaron Rodgers, all three of those doors seem to be closing.

We will have to wait until training camps open in July for the final deadline before the regular season begins. Even if another team’s starter goes down, Cousins may still be stuck with Atlanta, since he has the option to block a trade if he doesn’t like the destination.

Falcons in No Rush to Move on From Cousins

During an interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio, Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot made it clear that they are in no rush to move on from Cousins.

“We just have to be patient there,” said Fontenot. “We’re always open — not just talking about Kirk, but with really anybody on our roster — we have a lot of those calls. I’ve probably talked to already six or seven GMs since the draft has ended, and they’re talking about their roster, we’re talking about our roster. Because after you get through the draft, that shifts some things in terms of needs and surplus and all that.”