Hi, Subscriber

NFL Insider Reveals ‘Latest Step’ in Steelers Securing Aaron Rodgers: Report

  • 17 Shares
  • Updated
Steelers pursuit of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Getty
The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be narrowing in on an Aaron Rodgers signing.

There was more positive news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers on March 31, as NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that “Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend.”

Garafolo revealed this bit of information on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” referring to the UCLA throwing session as the “latest step” in the free agency process for Rodgers “as he evaluates the Steelers’ interest in him.”

“So, Rodgers going through the process and checking all the boxes, and I assume it was a good throwing session there [at UCLA],” Garafolo added, as colleague and fellow insider Ian Rapoport interjected that it “sounded good.”

Later, on March 31, Rapoport confirmed that this meeting between Rodgers and Metcalf was “not a coincidence” during a spot with the Pat McAfee Show, calling it a “planned throwing session.” He also noted that it “went very well,” and was “lengthy.”

Rapoport went on to reiterate that this is all part of Rodgers’ process, considering this could be the final NFL stop of his long and illustrious career.

“It wasn’t much of a secret,” Rapoport concluded, regarding the throwing session. “But it was at UCLA, it did go well, it was part of the process for Rodgers to say — alright, maybe this is my eventual destination — and it seems to me, unless the [Minnesota] Vikings do a complete about-face from what they’ve said publicly, [the Steelers] would be his only spot. So, it feels like a matter of time, but as you probably know, getting in the head of Aaron Rodgers and trying to figure out what he’s up to is difficult.”

Steelers GM Omar Khan Comments on Reported Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf Throwing Session

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was also asked about this throwing session on the morning of March 31.

Per ESPN Pittsburgh beat reporter Brooke Pryor, he responded: “I wasn’t there but that’s good if that did happen, I’d say that.”

Khan had a similar take on Rodgers’ visit of team facilities earlier in the month, which sort of echoed head coach Mike Tomlin’s comments from March 30.

“It was positive,” Khan said of the Rodgers visit (via Pryor). “I thought it was important for us to get to know him and for him to get to know us, and I’m glad we were part of it.”

There were a couple of negative rumors that sprouted up last week, hinting that Rodgers could potentially retire or wait out the Vikings, but things appear to be looking up for Pittsburgh following the NFL owner’s meeting.

All indications point to Rodgers eventually signing with the Steelers. Right now, it just feels like a matter of time.

Steelers Could Sign Veteran QB If Aaron Rodgers Choose to Retire or Snub Pittsburgh

In the unlikely event that Rodgers does snub the Steelers, choosing to retire or pursue another quarterback job with another franchise, Pittsburgh noted that they do plan on signing another veteran QB either way.

“We always go to training camp with four quarterbacks and we have [two] under contract right now,” Khan stated on March 31 (via Pryor), “so all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously.”

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Khan also confirmed that it’s a “safe assumption” that the Steelers will add another veteran signal-caller between now and Week 1.

Outside of Rodgers, potential veteran QB options could include a free agent like Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz, or a trade target like Kirk Cousins or Will Levis.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the two aforementioned quarterbacks who are already under contract.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus specialize on the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, with expert knowledge on each based on years of coverage. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include Heavy on Jets, FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Pittsburgh Steelers Players

Montravius Adams's headshot M. Adams
Spencer Anderson's headshot S. Anderson
Calvin Austin's headshot C. Austin
Keeanu Benton's headshot K. Benton
Beanie Bishop's headshot B. Bishop
Joshuah Bledsoe's headshot J. Bledsoe
Chris Boswell's headshot C. Boswell
Dylan Cook's headshot D. Cook
Domenique Davis's headshot D. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Daniel Ekuale's headshot D. Ekuale
DeShon Elliott's headshot D. Elliott
Troy Fautanu's headshot T. Fautanu
Minkah Fitzpatrick's headshot M. Fitzpatrick
Zach Frazier's headshot Z. Frazier
Pat Freiermuth's headshot P. Freiermuth
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Zyon Gilbert's headshot Z. Gilbert
Devin Harper's headshot D. Harper
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Nick Herbig's headshot N. Herbig
Cameron Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Connor Heyward's headshot C. Heyward
Alex Highsmith's headshot A. Highsmith
Cole Holcomb's headshot C. Holcomb
Evan Hull's headshot E. Hull
D'Shawn Jamison's headshot D. Jamison
Brandon Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Cameron Johnston's headshot C. Johnston
Steven Jones's headshot S. Jones
Broderick Jones's headshot B. Jones
Miles Killebrew's headshot M. Killebrew
Christian Kuntz's headshot C. Kuntz
DeMarvin Leal's headshot D. Leal
Logan Lee's headshot L. Lee
Eku Leota's headshot E. Leota
Isaiahh Loudermilk's headshot I. Loudermilk
Dean Lowry's headshot D. Lowry
Ryan McCollum's headshot R. McCollum
Mason McCormick's headshot M. McCormick
Cameron McCutcheon's headshot C. McCutcheon
Lance McCutcheon's headshot L. McCutcheon
Kyler McMichael's headshot K. McMichael
DK Metcalf's headshot D. Metcalf
Scott Miller's headshot S. Miller
Jeremiah Moon's headshot J. Moon
Doug Nester's headshot D. Nester
Esezi Otomewo's headshot E. Otomewo
Donald Parham's headshot D. Parham
Cordarrelle Patterson's headshot C. Patterson
George Pickens's headshot G. Pickens
James Pierre's headshot J. Pierre
Joey Porter's headshot J. Porter
Patrick Queen's headshot P. Queen
Mark Robinson's headshot M. Robinson
Mason Rudolph's headshot M. Rudolph
Thomas Rush's headshot T. Rush
Isaac Seumalo's headshot I. Seumalo
Aaron Shampklin's headshot A. Shampklin
Ben Skowronek's headshot B. Skowronek
Jacob Slade's headshot J. Slade
Darius Slay's headshot D. Slay
Lecitus Smith's headshot L. Smith
Skylar Thompson's headshot S. Thompson
Juan Thornhill's headshot J. Thornhill
Cory Trice's headshot C. Trice
Corliss Waitman's headshot C. Waitman
Jonathan Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jaylen Warren's headshot J. Warren
Darnell Washington's headshot D. Washington
T.J. Watt's headshot T. Watt
Ryan Watts's headshot R. Watts
Julius Welschof's headshot J. Welschof
Payton Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Roman Wilson's headshot R. Wilson

Comments

NFL Insider Reveals ‘Latest Step’ in Steelers Securing Aaron Rodgers: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x