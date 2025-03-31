NFL Insider Reveals ‘Latest Step’ in Steelers Securing Aaron Rodgers: Report

There was more positive news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers on March 31, as NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that “Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend.”

Garafolo revealed this bit of information on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” referring to the UCLA throwing session as the “latest step” in the free agency process for Rodgers “as he evaluates the Steelers’ interest in him.”

“So, Rodgers going through the process and checking all the boxes, and I assume it was a good throwing session there [at UCLA],” Garafolo added, as colleague and fellow insider Ian Rapoport interjected that it “sounded good.”

Later, on March 31, Rapoport confirmed that this meeting between Rodgers and Metcalf was “not a coincidence” during a spot with the Pat McAfee Show, calling it a “planned throwing session.” He also noted that it “went very well,” and was “lengthy.”

Rapoport went on to reiterate that this is all part of Rodgers’ process, considering this could be the final NFL stop of his long and illustrious career.

“It wasn’t much of a secret,” Rapoport concluded, regarding the throwing session. “But it was at UCLA, it did go well, it was part of the process for Rodgers to say — alright, maybe this is my eventual destination — and it seems to me, unless the [Minnesota] Vikings do a complete about-face from what they’ve said publicly, [the Steelers] would be his only spot. So, it feels like a matter of time, but as you probably know, getting in the head of Aaron Rodgers and trying to figure out what he’s up to is difficult.”

Steelers GM Omar Khan Comments on Reported Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf Throwing Session

Steelers general manager Omar Khan was also asked about this throwing session on the morning of March 31.

Per ESPN Pittsburgh beat reporter Brooke Pryor, he responded: “I wasn’t there but that’s good if that did happen, I’d say that.”

Khan had a similar take on Rodgers’ visit of team facilities earlier in the month, which sort of echoed head coach Mike Tomlin’s comments from March 30.

“It was positive,” Khan said of the Rodgers visit (via Pryor). “I thought it was important for us to get to know him and for him to get to know us, and I’m glad we were part of it.”

There were a couple of negative rumors that sprouted up last week, hinting that Rodgers could potentially retire or wait out the Vikings, but things appear to be looking up for Pittsburgh following the NFL owner’s meeting.

All indications point to Rodgers eventually signing with the Steelers. Right now, it just feels like a matter of time.

Steelers Could Sign Veteran QB If Aaron Rodgers Choose to Retire or Snub Pittsburgh

In the unlikely event that Rodgers does snub the Steelers, choosing to retire or pursue another quarterback job with another franchise, Pittsburgh noted that they do plan on signing another veteran QB either way.

“We always go to training camp with four quarterbacks and we have [two] under contract right now,” Khan stated on March 31 (via Pryor), “so all options are on the table through free agency, trade or draft, obviously.”

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, Khan also confirmed that it’s a “safe assumption” that the Steelers will add another veteran signal-caller between now and Week 1.

Outside of Rodgers, potential veteran QB options could include a free agent like Joe Flacco or Carson Wentz, or a trade target like Kirk Cousins or Will Levis.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the two aforementioned quarterbacks who are already under contract.