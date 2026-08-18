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Falcons Sign Former Two-Time All-Pro Edge Rusher to 1-Year Deal

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Za'Darius Smith
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Former Eagles edge rusher Za'Darius Smith.

The Atlanta Falcons has signed former two-time All-Pro Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a one year deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $6 million, but Smith could earn $8 million.

“Free agent edge Za’Darius Smith is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent
@ErikBurkhardt,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M.”

Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and third-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2019, 2020, 2022).

Smith has played a total of 11 seasons in the NFL.

 

DeonTay Smith is a journalist who covers the NFL for Heavy.com with a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. A graduate from Methodist University, Smith also covers local news for the Panama City News Herald and hosts his own YouTube podcast. More about DeonTay Smith

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Falcons Sign Former Two-Time All-Pro Edge Rusher to 1-Year Deal

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