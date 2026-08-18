Falcons Sign Former Two-Time All-Pro Edge Rusher to 1-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons has signed former two-time All-Pro Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a one year deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $6 million, but Smith could earn $8 million.

The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M. https://t.co/6DK8xCkkuq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2026

“Free agent edge Za’Darius Smith is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent

@ErikBurkhardt,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M.”

Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and third-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2019, 2020, 2022).

Smith has played a total of 11 seasons in the NFL.