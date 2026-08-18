“Free agent edge Za’Darius Smith is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent
@ErikBurkhardt,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M.”
Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and third-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2019, 2020, 2022).
Smith has played a total of 11 seasons in the NFL.
DeonTay Smith is a journalist who covers the NFL for Heavy.com with a focus on the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and the Baltimore Ravens. A graduate from Methodist University, Smith also covers local news for the Panama City News Herald and hosts his own YouTube podcast. More about DeonTay Smith
The Atlanta Falcons has signed former two-time All-Pro Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a one year deal.According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $6 million, but Smith could earn $8 million. The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M. https://t.co/6DK8xCkkuq […]
Falcons Sign Former Two-Time All-Pro Edge Rusher to 1-Year Deal