Falcons Trade Projection Lands Bills’ Polarizing 8-TD WR

Now that the Atlanta Falcons have begun OTAs, speculation continues to arise about how the roster could shape out before the beginning of the season. One area the Falcons have continuously been urged to address is the wide receiver position.

Atlanta added to the room through both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Falcons signed Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus while also drafting Zachariah Branch in the third round at No. 79 overall.

However, a latest projection by ESPN’s Seth Walder has the Falcons making a trade for Keon Coleman in a move that would certainly create a splash heading into the 2026 season.

Falcons Projected to Trade for Bills Receiver Keon Coleman

Coleman’s name has continued to surface as a potential trade candidate around the league. That’s largely due to the former second-round pick not fully living up to expectations early in his career, combined with apparent maturity concerns that reportedly impacted his playing time during portions of the 2025 season.

“Coleman has yet to hit his stride, with 38 catches for 404 yards in 2025,” ESPN wrote. “But any hint of a trade has been shut down by Beane, as he said that the team intends for Coleman to remain in Buffalo and that the Bills have rebuffed any teams reaching out with interest. If something dramatically shifted, a post-June 1 trade would create $1.7 million in cap space and under $2.2 million in 2027.”

If a post-June 1 trade were to happen, Walder believes Atlanta could potentially land Coleman by offering a 2027 fourth-round pick in exchange for the former Florida State Seminoles football standout along with a 2028 sixth-round selection.

Essentially, the Falcons would be betting on Coleman’s upside while also attempting to give whichever quarterback wins the battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. another reliable weapon opposite Drake London.

“The Falcons are a logical fit because of where they are as a team — starting over at head coach and GM, with long-term uncertainty at quarterback,” Walder wrote. “They can afford to take a shot on Coleman’s upside, and he would immediately add value to a receivers room that doesn’t feature much after Drake London.”

Through his first two NFL seasons, Coleman has yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards combined while totaling eight touchdowns overall. Still, Atlanta could view him as a potential WR2 option with more upside than its current internal choices.

Right now, that spot appears likely to come down to Dotson or Branch entering training camp.

Would The Bills Be Willing To Trade Keon Coleman To The Falcons?

If the Falcons truly wanted to pursue Coleman, however, prying him away from the Buffalo Bills may not be easy.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane recently made it clear the organization still believes in the young receiver despite outside speculation surrounding his future.

“Keon, it’s not lip service. We’re excited about Keon,” Beane said, according to Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg.

Beane has also clarified that he personally “made the pick” for Coleman during the 2024 NFL Draft after comments from Bills owner Terry Pegula suggested the previous coaching staff under Sean McDermott had pushed heavily for the selection.

If Buffalo ultimately remains unwilling to move Coleman, the Falcons may instead have to look ahead toward the future.

Ironically enough, one early 2027 NFL Draft projection already has Atlanta landing another Coleman at wide receiver — Cam Coleman out of Texas Longhorns football.