Falcons’ Zachariah Branch Gets Legal Update Before NFL Training Camp

Zachariah Branch has received some good news as training camp nears. State prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver.

According to an ESPN article, Branch was arrested April 19 in Athens, Georgia, on two misdemeanors for allegedly not following a police officer’s commands.

“Branch’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN on Wednesday that Georgia state prosecutors reviewed the evidence, including videos of the incident, and dismissed the charges.” Mark Schlabach wrote in the ESPN article.

“Zachariah cooperated fully with law enforcement and did not commit a crime on the night of his arrest and never should have been arrested,” Kim Stephens said in the ESPN article. “We are glad this matter is over and that Mr. Branch’s excellent reputation and good name [are] restored.”

Zachariah Branch Can Fully Focus on Football

Branch can now focus on purely football after the charges were dropped against him. Branch, 22, faced misdemeanor charges of obstructing public sidewalks/streets-prowling and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“He was arrested around 1:30 a.m. ET when an Athens-Clarke County police officer alleged that Branch failed “to comply with multiple verbal lawful commands” to not block a public sidewalk. Police had responded to a call that a large crowd had gathered outside a bar.” Schlabach wrote.

Zachariah Branch is one of the more notable names out of the University of Georgia. The twitchy wideout recorded 81 catches, 811 yards, and 6 touchdowns. He also showed his blazing speed at the NFL Combine which turned a lot of heads. Branch ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

Branch was selected in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Atlanta Falcons Expect Immediate Impact from Branch

Now that all of this crime stuff is out the way, the Atlanta Falcons can now focus on getting the wideout acclimated so he can make an immediate impact.

The organization was predicted to draft the wideout all offseason long. Drafting Zachariah Branch added depth the Atlanta Falcons desperately needed. Branch could be the perfect number 2 to Drake London, who just signed a $141 Million Contract Extension.

“There is opportunity to be had for Branch. Beyond London, the Falcons’ WR depth chart is populated with the likes of Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and Casey Washington. None of those guys will hold Branch off if he proves he can make plays.” Billy Heyen wrote in a Sporting News article.

“The Atlanta Falcons have quite the talent at the top of their offensive depth chart. Bijan Robinson at RB, Drake London at WR and Kyle Pitts at TE? That’s a group that you’d think can score some points.”

The question will remain at the quarterback position as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will battle it out for the QB1 spot. With Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees calling plays, this offense should be very explosive no matter who gets the starting quarterback nod. Zachariah Branch be the X-Factor to the Falcons’ offense.

“The Falcons surely plan to use him like that plenty, and maybe they’ll expand his role as time goes along. But considering that this offense will rely so heavily on Robinson, London and Pitts, anyone who can add another dimension will be appreciated.” Heyen wrote.