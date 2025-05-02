From Football to “Runway,” Falcons’ Ray-Ray McCloud Is Doing It All in Style

For Ray-Ray McCloud III, the phrase “full plate” doesn’t even begin to cover it. The Atlanta Falcons’ versatile wide receiver is balancing a career in the NFL, a growing presence in the music industry, a breakout into film, and building a fashion-forward personal brand – all while staying deeply grounded in family and faith.

“If you ain’t got nothing on your plate, you ain’t living, man,” McCloud says with a smile. “You got to want everything. You want the whole shebang.”

He’s living proof of that philosophy.

Coming off the most productive season of his seven-year career, McCloud is doubling down on himself ahead of a pivotal summer.

Ray-Ray McCloud Fuels The Hustle During Falcons’ Offseason

The grind is a marathon for McCloud, and the 28-year-old playmaker is just lacing up his boots. A vigorous offseason routine – on and off the field – keeps him locked in, whether running crisp routes at the Falcons’ facility or crafting lyrics in the studio. Even his custom Nike cleats, boldly stitched with his childhood nickname “Durtty,” symbolize that hustle – a wearable reminder of where he’s from, what he’s building, and the legacy he’s determined to leave.

McCloud has been “after it” since Super Bowl LIX ended in February – from early-morning workouts, sharpening his routes, and staying mentally prepared. He’s been training with cornerback Leonard Johnson, as well as his younger brother, Jordan, who he believes is “the most slept-on player” in the 2025 NFL Draft after finishing his collegiate career at Texas State with over 10,000 passing yards.

“He comes from a family of winners. That’s our lifestyle,” McCloud said.

Now, back at the Falcons’ facility, McCloud has wasted no time setting the tone and reestablishing his rhythm with teammates ahead of the official start of OTAs later this month.

“It’s been great,” McCloud reflects. “Just being around the guys again, getting right back to where we started. You can tell the chemistry is already where it ended at last season.. We’re about to get back, get on a roll, get in full effect, and start building that chemistry for a Super Bowl.

“Last year, it was more like let’s build chemistry, get to know each other. Now, we know.. Let’s go get it done.”

Much of that chemistry centers around second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. – a fellow Tampa native McCloud already has a history with.

“For me, he’s from Tampa. “We threw before. We worked out before.. Now it’s like, let’s go put the city on the map.”

When Penix stepped into the starting role under center for Atlanta in Week 16, taking over for Kirk Cousins, McCloud described the embrace that he and the rest of the team gave the rookie before he led them to a 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in his first-ever NFL start.

The team made it a point to believe in Penix early, not to overwhelm him. McCloud said the message became clear to the Falcons’ young star:

“Play ball, and be you.”

Heading into the 2025-26 campaign, McCloud sees an upgraded version of Penix – one that’s confident, comfortable, and ready to lead the franchise, as much as the entire city.

“He knows the team. He’s a leader now,” McCloud said. “And having Kirk (Cousins) in the room? That’s a blessing. Mike’s learning from the vet, soaking it all in. The sky’s the limit.”

For McCloud, that QB/WR bond is deeper than timing routes and executing the scheme. It’s about trust – and theirs began before the pros.

That’s not to say that the pressure isn’t on. The Falcons are going to be one of the league’s most-monitored franchises next season. Fans are expecting playoffs, and critics want to see anything but.

McCloud doesn’t dwell on the outside noise. He finds his escape in the studio, as well as in his other lifelong passions.

Ray-Ray McCloud’s Talent Doesn’t Stop

Performing under the stage name, “Runway,” McCloud has seen his music appear on Madden, BET, and other well-known platforms. What stems from a childhood dream, has blossomed into a successful career.

“I wouldn’t say I was interested in music – I was more in it, honestly,” McCloud says. “My dad was in music. I was a daddy’s boy. If he left the house, I’d be like, ‘Where you going, Daddy?” I always wanted to be with him.”

This summer, he’s gearing up to release his highly anticipated single “Stand On It,” a commanding follow-up to his breakout EP Stars Amongst Stars, released in December 2024, with the full video coming soon.

“It feels good, but not as good as it’s going to feel when people know this isn’t just a football player who wants to rap,” he says. “I’ve been in music a long time. I waited my turn. Now it’s time.”

As the CEO of Legend Tribe Entertainment – a growing record label and creative collective – McCloud leads a roster of five emerging artists, helping shape the future of music through bold vision and creative leadership.

“I’ve had music out with no visuals. Now I got time. I’m doing visuals. I’m building something bigger.”

The creative ambition doesn’t stop with music. His love for acting and film originated at home.

“I’ve got a lot of siblings and cousins. The house was always full. We’d watch movies and play games like, ‘Name that scene,’” he recalls. “We’d act them out, remember lines. I started writing when I was like 17. That’s when I knew – I want to act.”

After landing a supporting role in his first feature film – a major studio production releasing in 2026 – it’s safe to say that he’s on the way to conquer the next frontier.

He’s also making moves in the fashion industry. This year, he debuted at the GQ Bowl Fashion Show during the Super Bowl, rocking a standout design by Bode Rec. His eyewear line PRCPSHÓN, meticulously crafted in Paris, will officially launch at the end of 2025. And he’ll be hosting a pre-ESPY charity event in July, to support those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

So, how does he balance it all?

“I feel like if I’m not doing those things, I’m off-balance,” McCloud says. Each thing helps the other. When I’m on the field, nothing else matters. When I’m in the studio or filming, I let go of stuff I couldn’t before. They all balance each other.”

And with that, he’s back to it – chasing greatness in every lane. It’s simply who he is, and he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.