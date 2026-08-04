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Atlanta Falcons Dealt Devastating Jalon Walker Injury News

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Seattle Seahawks v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Jalon Walker #11 and Leonard Floyd #56 of the Atlanta Falcons react prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Very tough injury news out of Atlanta Falcons training camp today, as multiple sources are reporting that the team fears star pass rusher Jalon Walker has torn his ACL in practice and would miss the entire 2026 season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote:

“#Falcons promising edge Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, per me and
@wyche89, a potential brutal injury for this defense. Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury from practice today, which drew an emotional reaction from his team.”

After the injury happened, the Falcons immediately stopped their practice, and the news has spread pretty quickly across the league.

More NFL on Heavy: Green Bay Packers Facing Backlash with Handling of Kicker Situation

Jalon Walker Thought to Have Torn ACL

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 16: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers is pressured by Jalon Walker #11 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In a shocking development, Jalon Walker may have to miss the 2026 season due to a torn ACL, which would be devastating to the Falcons’ pass rush.

Walker is coming off a very successful rookie campaign and was expected to take a leap this season in his development and become the key pass rusher for this Atlanta defense.

@680TheFan wrote (about where the Falcons can go from here): 
“With Falcons EDGE Jalon Walker reportedly suffering a torn ACL, Atlanta may be forced to explore the veteran free-agent market.
Notable EDGE rushers still available: • Joey Bosa • Haason Reddick • Kyle Van Noy • Yetur Gross-Matos”
Walker was a first-round draft pick out of the University of Georgia, where he was a star pass rusher.
It’s important to note that the NFL has yet to hand down a decision on James Pearce Jr., as he may be facing a suspension for his past actions, which got him into some legal trouble.
It’s an especially tough piece of news due to the fact star running back Bijan Robinson was extended on a massive deal earlier on Tuesday.
More NFL on Heavy: Falcons Just Made the Lions’ Next Move More Expensive With Bijan Robinson

More on Jalon Walker’s Rookie Campaign

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GettyAtlanta Falcons’ edge defender Jalon Walker arrives for the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on November 9, 2025. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

CBSSports’ RotoWire staff wrote:

“On what ended up being the last play of Tuesday’s session, Walker remained on the ground following a pass-rush rep and was carted off the field due to a left leg injury, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Walker will undergo tests to determine the nature of the issue, but if a torn ACL is confirmed, his second season would be over before it started. As a rookie first-rounder in 2025, he racked up 5.5 sacks among his 36 tackles in 15 regular-season games.”

The Falcons will certainly hope for the best, but the early reports are not promising regarding Jalon Walker, who was one of the few bright spots for the Falcons’ defense in 2025.

If Atlanta wants to break its playoff drought, it will have to find a way to replace Walker’s pass-rushing services.

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Falcons Dealt Devastating Jalon Walker Injury News

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