Atlanta Falcons Dealt Devastating Jalon Walker Injury News

Very tough injury news out of Atlanta Falcons training camp today, as multiple sources are reporting that the team fears star pass rusher Jalon Walker has torn his ACL in practice and would miss the entire 2026 season.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote:

“#Falcons promising edge Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, per me and

@wyche89, a potential brutal injury for this defense. Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury from practice today, which drew an emotional reaction from his team.”

After the injury happened, the Falcons immediately stopped their practice, and the news has spread pretty quickly across the league.

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Jalon Walker Thought to Have Torn ACL

In a shocking development, Jalon Walker may have to miss the 2026 season due to a torn ACL, which would be devastating to the Falcons’ pass rush.

Walker is coming off a very successful rookie campaign and was expected to take a leap this season in his development and become the key pass rusher for this Atlanta defense.

“With Falcons EDGE Jalon Walker reportedly suffering a torn ACL, Atlanta may be forced to explore the veteran free-agent market.

Notable EDGE rushers still available: • Joey Bosa • Haason Reddick • Kyle Van Noy • Yetur Gross-Matos”

Walker was a first-round draft pick out of the University of Georgia, where he was a star pass rusher.

It’s important to note that the NFL has yet to hand down a decision on James Pearce Jr., as he may be facing a suspension for his past actions, which got him into some legal trouble.

It’s an especially tough piece of news due to the fact star running back Bijan Robinson was extended on a massive deal earlier on Tuesday.

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More on Jalon Walker’s Rookie Campaign

CBSSports’ RotoWire staff wrote:

“On what ended up being the last play of Tuesday’s session, Walker remained on the ground following a pass-rush rep and was carted off the field due to a left leg injury, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. Walker will undergo tests to determine the nature of the issue, but if a torn ACL is confirmed, his second season would be over before it started. As a rookie first-rounder in 2025, he racked up 5.5 sacks among his 36 tackles in 15 regular-season games.”

The Falcons will certainly hope for the best, but the early reports are not promising regarding Jalon Walker, who was one of the few bright spots for the Falcons’ defense in 2025.

If Atlanta wants to break its playoff drought, it will have to find a way to replace Walker’s pass-rushing services.