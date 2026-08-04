Falcons Just Made the Lions’ Next Move More Expensive With Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history on Tuesday, agreeing to a three-year extension that ends the star’s weeklong training camp hold-in. The deal resets the market at the position and keeps Robinson in Atlanta through 2030.

The framework is enormous. The extension is worth up to $75 million with incentives, sitting at three years and $66.75 million on the surface, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Robinson gets $51 million guaranteed, the most ever for a running back, including $37 million at signing.

Bijan Robinson Extension Makes Him NFL’s Highest-Paid Running Back

At $22.25 million per year, Robinson clears the top of the position.

“Bijan Robinson is now the highest paid RB in NFL history,” Schefter wrote, listing Robinson ahead of Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) on the annual-salary ladder.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported the deal was negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, and that Robinson should be back on the practice field Tuesday afternoon. The 2025 All-Pro had been holding in since the first day of camp last Wednesday, a tactic that kept him out of team drills while the sides worked toward this number.

The production backs the price. Over the past two seasons, Robinson averaged roughly 1,467 rushing yards and added a heavy receiving workload out of the backfield, giving Atlanta the engine of its offense heading into a bounce-back push after an 8-9 finish.

Falcons Beat Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions to the Market

The timing matters as much as the money. Robinson wasn’t the only elite back staging a hold-in this summer. Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs has been running the same play, sitting out camp practices while he waits on an extension of his own.

By signing first, Robinson set the number Gibbs now gets to chase. The Lions back can point to $22.25 million per year and $51 million guaranteed as the new floor, and given his role in Detroit’s offense, a similar or larger deal is well within reach. The Falcons beat that market rather than reacting to it, locking in their own back before the comparison got even more expensive.

Robinson is also the latest core piece Atlanta has committed to this offseason. Since Matt Ryan took over as team president of football operations in January, the Falcons have extended receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and guard Matthew Bergeron, each for at least three more seasons. The front office let Tyler Allgeier walk to Arizona in free agency but brought in Brian Robinson and third-down back Tyler Goodson to work behind Bijan.

That’s a roster being built to keep its young talent together, and Robinson is the centerpiece of it. He turns 24 this year, he’s a two-time Pro Bowler, and he now has the richest running back contract the league has ever handed out. Atlanta is betting the position still wins games. Robinson just made sure the Falcons paid up to prove it.