Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. Finally Hit With Major NFL Punishment

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their best young pass rushers for the first half of the 2026 season. The NFL suspended James Pearce Jr. eight games on Friday for violating its personal conduct policy, stemming from his arrest in February.

The suspension was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed in a league statement. Pearce can take part in all of Atlanta’s preseason activities, including games, but the ban begins Aug. 30 and covers the team’s first eight regular-season games.

NFL Suspends Falcons’ James Pearce Jr. for Eight Games

The league didn’t mince words in announcing the discipline.

“James Pearce Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons is suspended for the club’s first eight regular season games without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” the NFL said in a statement, per ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Pearce is eligible to participate in all preseason activities, including games.”

Pearce will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Nov. 2, and can first return in Week 9, when the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, Spain.

The eight-game penalty landed on the harsher end of what Atlanta anticipated. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported the Falcons had braced for a long suspension, with Pearce facing a minimum of six games from the league.

James Pearce Jr.’s February Arrest and Diversion Program

The suspension traces back to Feb. 7, when Pearce was arrested in Doral, Florida, after a domestic dispute involving his ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Pearce was booked on five felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing or eluding police, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint obtained by ESPN, Jackson told police that Pearce followed her in a vehicle, allegedly rammed her car multiple times as she drove toward a police station, and struck an officer with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

Pearce posted a $20,500 bond. One count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon was dropped in March, and a Florida court later approved him for a one-year diversion program, allowing him to avoid trial. If he completes the program, which includes staying away from Jackson, the remaining charges could be dropped with no jail time and no admission of guilt.

Pearce’s attorney, Jacob Nunez, has said his client “maintains his innocence.” The NFL, which can issue discipline under its personal conduct policy even without a criminal conviction, monitored the case before handing down its ruling. Pearce missed OTAs but returned to the team in June and took part in training camp.

Losing Pearce will be significant for the Falcons. He was one of the best rookies in the league in 2025, leading the Falcons with 10.5 sacks and setting a franchise rookie record with 45 quarterback pressures on his way to a third-place finish in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Losing that production for half the season is a real blow to a Falcons defense that leaned on Pearce to fuel its pass rush. Atlanta will have to find a way to generate pressure without its young star until November, when Pearce can rejoin a team already navigating plenty of questions on defense.