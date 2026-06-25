Kyle Pitts Expected to Benefit From Kevin Stefanski Hire

The NFL season is still a couple of months away, but Atlanta Falcons fans need to get accustomed to all the changes within the franchise.

The biggest change for the Falcons is their new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

In an attempt to lock up all their skill players, the Falcons have already inked Drake London and Kyle Pitts to long-term extensions. Pitts’ contract extension was reported on June 23. Ari Meirov wrote:

“Just in: The #Falcons and TE Kyle Pitts have agreed to a 3-year, $54M deal with $36M fully guaranteed. Atlanta has now extended both TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London (4 years, $141.05M) this offseason. Star RB Bijan Robinson should be next.”

So, with a brand new offensive system, and star offensive talents locked up, there is some newfound pressure on players like Pitts and London to perform, but a recent article by ESPN’s Matt Bowen suggests that Kyle Pitts is a notable player who could flourish under their new head coaching hire.

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Kyle Pitts Expected to Flourish Under Kevin Stefanki

Matt Bowen writes (on 6/25):

“Last season, Stefanski’s offense in Cleveland led the NFL with 227 passing attempts out of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR). In this grouping, Pitts can play in line, flex to the slot or out wide and see the ball on Stefanski’s defined play-action concepts, attacking open voids in the coverage. This system is proven, as Harold Fannin Jr. finished as TE6 in scoring as a rookie last season, while David Njoku finished as a top-10 TE in 2022-24.”

The only issue for Kyle Pitts potential success in 2026 is the Atlanta Falcons QB situation, which isn’t great, but if Tua Tagovalioa or Michael Penix Jr. can get the ball out quickly to Pitts, he could have another very productive campaign. Pitts is fresh off a career season, and the Falcons’ QB situation wasn’t great in 2025, either.

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Kyle Pitts Career So Far

Kyle Pitts was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons 4th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida.

Over 78 career games, Pitts has 284 receptions, which is good for 3579 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Pitts has increased his touchdown total by one in every season of his NFL career.

In 2025, Pitts brought in 88 catches (career-high) for 928 yards and 5 touchdowns, while playing all 17 games.

He’s surely going to be a focal point of the Falcons’ offensive passing attack under new head coach Kevin Stefanki and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Tommy Rees joins the Falcons staff, much like Stefanski, with his previous job being with the Cleveland Browns as their OC.

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