Falcons Receive Tough Michael Penix Jr. News to Open Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons held their first training camp practice of 2026 on Wednesday in Flowery Branch, and Michael Penix Jr. was not a full participant in it. Hours before the team hit the field, head coach Kevin Stefanski made clear the biggest question on the roster would not be answered on day one.

ESPN Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi relayed that Stefanski, appearing on 92.9 The Game Wednesday morning, had no update to offer on Penix. The quarterback would not be taking part in team drills. Stefanski added in a follow-up that he does not know exactly when Penix will be fully cleared.

Falcons team writer Tori McElhaney noted that Penix will keep working through individual periods and 7-on-7.

Which is exactly where he stood at OTAs back in May.

Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update Opens Falcons Training Camp

Penix tore the ACL in his left knee in Week 11 against Carolina and had reconstructive surgery in November. Typical recovery from that operation runs nine to 12 months. The early edge of that range lands right about now. The late edge lands in November.

He was cleared to throw in March. He was cleared for individual work and 7-on-7 during OTAs in late May. Ten weeks later, on the first day of camp, the assignment is identical.

Stefanski placed the decision outside his own office, telling the station that “when Mike is cleared by the medical team, we’ll get to that point.”

The caution is defensible. The timing is what stings. Penix spent the entire spring saying he expected to be fully cleared by the start of training camp and 100 percent for Week 1. Training camp started Wednesday morning, and he was still on the side field.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Reps Lead Grows In Falcons QB Competition

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall framed the morning fairly, pointing out that this only reads as a setback because of how confident Penix sounded a few months ago, and that the Falcons may not view it that way internally. But Kendall flagged the piece that carries a real cost: Tua Tagovailoa keeps banking reps Penix will never get back.

That is the entire problem. Both quarterbacks are learning a brand-new system under Stefanski and coordinator Tommy Rees. Tagovailoa has taken the bulk of the 11-on-11 work since April. Penix has taken none of it, and camp is where installs get hardened.

Atlanta thinned the room further Wednesday, releasing third quarterback Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury. That leaves Tagovailoa, Penix and Jack Strand.

Stefanski has publicly called this an open competition. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra picked Tagovailoa to win it, citing the fit and the head start. Nobody who watched the spring would argue the point.

The stakes run past September. Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and football operations president Matt Ryan all arrived in January, and none of them drafted Penix. The eighth pick of the 2024 draft is 4-8 as a starter with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and a fifth-year option decision coming next spring.

Atlanta opens at Pittsburgh on Sept. 13. Six and a half weeks for Penix to get on the field, win a job and hold it, in that order.

The knee will heal. The calendar is the part nobody can rehab.