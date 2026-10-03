Michael Penix Jr. Shares Personal News Before Falcons Week 4 Action

The Atlanta Falcons announced themselves to the NFL world in Week 3 with a dominant 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. In Michael Penix Jr.‘s first start of the year, the offense took a major step forward after looking lethargic through its first two games, giving the team reason to believe it could make some noise in the wide-open NFC South division.

Penix hasn’t always had the easiest career in the pros, but he looked like a quarterback who could be set for a star turn in his first action of the season. Over the past few days, Penix has been putting the final touches on his preparations for Atlanta’s Week 4 contest, but right before the game, he and his wife, Olivia, shared some personal news on social media.

Michael Penix Jr. and His Wife Olivia Expecting Their First Child Together

Atlanta stunned everybody when it selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite the fact that it had signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $160 million contract in free agency just a few weeks before. With Cousins struggling in 2024, Penix eventually took over as the starter late in the year before reprising the role in 2025.

Penix was just OK in nine starts for Atlanta last season (166/276, 1,982 YDS, 9 TD, 1 INT), before a partially torn ACL forced him to undergo season-ending surgery. As part of his recovery, Penix missed the first two games of the season, but once he played in Week 3, he reminded folks just how dangerous the Falcons’ offense can be (18/25, 256 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT).

While there was some question as to whether Penix would be the starting quarterback over Tua Tagovailoa this season, the win over Green Bay has put that conversation to rest for the time being. Individually, that’s a big win for Penix, but it isn’t the only one he has enjoyed as of late. On Saturday, he and his wife Olivia revealed that the couple is expecting their first child together, which is another big achievement for him off the field.

“Upgraded to mom and dad 🧸🍼🤍,” the pair captioned their post on Instagram, which featured a video of them sharing the news with the rest of the world.

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons Aiming to Push Record Back to .500 in Week 4

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This is big news for the Penix family, and it continues what has been a very successful stretch of days for him. Winning on the field is great, but there are invaluable moments like this off the field that are just as important. Congratulatory messages for the couple poured in once the news was revealed, and you can bet they are both excited for the journey ahead.

In the meantime, though, Penix is locked in on the Falcons’ upcoming clash against the New Orleans Saints. With no team in the division having more than one win currently, Atlanta is in prime position to be able to overcome its slow start, especially now that Penix is back in action. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.