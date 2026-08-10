Falcons Quarterback Predicted to Start Week 1 of 2026 Season

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback competition is underway. Many wonder who the starting man will be in Week 1 of the 2026.

The quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa is one that has many eyes on it. One of these quarterbacks are projected to start Week 1.

His name is Michael Penix Jr.

“The QB1 decision obviously comes down to health, but thus far, that hasn’t really clarified things as much as we would have assumed,” Matt Urben wrote in a Falcons Wire article. “Tua Tagovailoa opened camp with a back injury. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr. is likely still a few weeks away from being cleared, but he left the door open to come back sooner than anticipated.”

Michael Penix Jr. On Track to Return Week 1

Penix underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL in his left knee the week of Nov. 24, 2025.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Health will play a huge role in who gets the starting job considering Tua Tagovailoa opened up training camp with a back injury.

“Tagovailoa could just as easily win the job, though,” Urben wrote. “Injury factor aside, his accuracy and ability to operate an offense with weapons has been proven over the years in Miami. But unless Tua proves to be significantly better over these next few weeks, I would go with Penix in Week 1.

“I saw enough from Penix last season, especially the way he responded in his second matchup against the Panthers prior to his injury. He has the ability to push the ball down the field without turning it over at a high clip (NFL-low 1.1 interception rate in 2025) and should only get better at the less polished aspects of his game under Kevin Stefanski.”

Projected Starting Lineups for 2026

“It’s tough having a competition when both guys aren’t competing at the same level (physically),” Van Pelt said in an Atlanta Falcons article in June. “… [Michael Penix Jr.] has done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressed to see him take 7-on-7 reps, but really, there is no competition until we can actually evaluate them equally.”

According to Falcons Wire, here are the projected starting lineups for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026.

Getting back to the playoffs would be a good start in lifting this franchise back into the right direction. Quarterback is the only position fans should have concerns about.

It’s one thing to start one of these men, but the coaches have to take into account which quarterback will stay healthy through an entire season?

Both quarterbacks are making strides in a great way during training camp. Once Michael Penix Jr. is cleared to practice fully, we will see who the better man is.