San Francisco 49ers Announce Isaac Guerendo Decision Before Roster Deadline

Sunday, August 30th, is a very important day across the NFL, as 53-man rosters must be finalized before 6 p.m.; as a result, there have been a lot of transactions taking place.

The San Francisco 49ers, like all other 31 NFL teams, have made their fair share of roster moves.

One move the Niners made regarded running back Isaac Guerendo.

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Isaac Guerendo Placed on PUP List to Start 2026 Season

Isaac Guerendo, per multiple reports, has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the 2026 season, and he will miss the first four (minimum) 49ers games.

He is dealing with a torn pectoral muscle.

NBCSports.com contributor Denny Carter wrote (about Guerendo):

“Guerendo, still recovering from a pec injury, will miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season. This helps to clarify the Niners backfield situation headed into the season. Behind Christian McCaffrey will be some combination of Kaelon Black — who has drawn praise from coaches and QB Brock Purdy — and Jordan James, who missed most of training camp with a rib injury. Guerendo is a long way from playing time in the Niners offense.”

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Looking at Isaac Guerendo’s NFL Career

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Isaac Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

He will be entering his third NFL season, but due to Christian McCaffrey, injuries, and other capable running backs in the Niners organization, Guerendo has not been featured much in the 49ers’ offense and has spent most of his time on special teams.

In 2025, Guerendo appeared in 14 games, but did not record a carry.

In 2024, as a rookie, Isaac Guerendo received 84 carries and rushed for 420 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 152 receiving yards as a rookie.

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