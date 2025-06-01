Michael Penix Ignites Falcons’ OTA Buzz

Michael Penix has already become the focal point for the Atlanta Falcons offseason.

Over the past week of OTAs, Penix has been drawing attention from his performance on the field.

With his natural ability, feel for the game and growing leadership skills, Penix continues to make the Falcons faithful excited for the season.

There is plenty of optimism for the future of Penix. Coaches are impressed and teammates are taking notice of what is set to be a high-stakes season.

Penix Ignites OTAs

With OTAs wrapping up this week, the excitement continues to grow within the Falcons’ organization.

Fox 5 Atlanta reporter DJ Shockley reported from Flowery Branch this past week about the ongoing buzz of Penix.

The buzz around QB1 in Michael Penix Jr is real…if you don’t believe me hear it from the people who see him daily and know him best!! @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/BgSXqXhZg6 — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) May 28, 2025

HC Raheem Morris had plenty to like when asked about what he has seen in Penix thus far in OTAs.

“I definitely like his approach, I like his open mindset, I like his ability to go out there and get the guys going every day,” said Morris per Shockley’s report.

Morris also spoke about Penix being a very “conscientious young man” and sees the work he continues to put in every day.

It is clear Penix not only has his coaches’ confidence through OTAs, but his teammates as well.

Star defensive back Jessie Bates praised his quarterback for his attitude and leadership ability since joining the Falcons.

“Mike’s always been that calm, smooth guy. Since he has walked into this building, you can see he is comfortable walking into that leadership role,” said Bates.

Penix’s command of the offense is starting to show, mainly due to his growing relationship with OC Zac Robinson and WR Darnell Mooney.

“We have definitely been on the same page, picking each other’s brain on stuff we like, stuff we don’t like,” said Penix per Shockley’s report.

With many in the Falcons organization praising Penix for his abilities, the young quarterback remains focused on the most important goal.

“The goal is always to win. It doesn’t matter how we do it.”

Looking Ahead To Next Steps

While OTAs are just one part of a long offseason, it is clear the tone is being set by the Falcons quarterback.

When training camp kicks off in July, the tempo will rise and the pads will come on. This will be the first real test for Penix as the undoubted starting quarterback.

For Penix, it’s not just about looking sharp, but being able to prove he can stack strong days and continue his positive progression.

The flashes that Penix has shown in OTAs need to turn into consistent drives through training camp and in the pre-season.

The supporting cast is in place for the young signal caller with a returning offensive line, RB Bijan Robinson and WRs Drake London and Darnell Mooney.

All eyes will be glued to the Falcons QB, as he takes the field in Atlanta in week one of the NFL season against the rivaled Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the NFC South proving to be a winnable division, the Falcons will look to push for their first division title since 2016.

For Penix, that means showing up early and often and continuing to show his growing abilities like he has been since day one of OTAs.