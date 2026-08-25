Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski Announces QB Competition Update

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will split first team reps.

Week 1 is approaching and the Falcons know they need to make a decision soon at quarterback. This week will be the most important week in this offseason for the Falcons.

“The new part for Mike is just being in there in with a full offensive line, a full defensive line, but he’s been in walkthrough huddles, he’s been in 7-on-7, he’s obviously gone through individuals,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “So, this is a good — now that Mike is cleared — it’s good that he can start that process of getting back to 11-on-11.”

Michael Penix Jr. Cleared For 11-on-11 Work

Penix has a chance to cement himself as the starter with him being cleared for 11-on-11 work. The kid is a gun slinger. He just has to put it out on the field this week.

The Atlanta Falcons made it clear that the competition would not start until Penix was cleared for full-team work. Now, we will genuinely see who’s job it is for the taking.

Penix underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL in his left knee the week of Nov. 24, 2025.

Before Michael Penix Jr. went down, he completed 60.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,982 yards during the 2025 season. He had nine total touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

“While Penix has participated in every practice since training camp began, he had not yet been cleared for any contact or full-team work,” Will McFadden wrote in an Atlanta Falcons article. “Therefore, Saturday’s revelation marked the end of Penix’s path back to full activities and the beginning of a new chapter for the third-year passer under this current coaching staff.”

“As far as a pocket, I can do everything,” Penix told the media on Thursday. “If I had a rush coming at me and everything, I can get away. But it’s just, right now, if I don’t get away, that’s what we think about. If I don’t get away, I don’t think my doctor is ready for me to take those hits right now, but that time is coming real soon.”

Projected Starting Lineups For 2026

According to Falcons Wire, here are the projected starting lineups for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026.

Getting back to the playoffs would be a good start in lifting this franchise back into the right direction. Quarterback is the only position fans should have concerns about.

The priority is to put your best players out on the field. Stefanski knows what he is doing being a two-time coach of the year.

“Penix has been an active observer in the 11-on-11 periods, staying close by to hear the play calls and run through his own mental simulation of how he’d handle the play, replete with audibles at the line and post-snap reads of the defense,” McFadden wrote. “But now, with the crossing of this final medical checkpoint, the mental simulations are over,

“The Falcons have a fully healthy quarterback room for the first time in camp, deepening the competition within as the regular season looms.”