Atlanta Falcons Sign Recently Cut Giants Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing in a new pass catcher into the fold of their training camp corps on Monday.

According to multiple reports, after being let go by the New York Giants, WR Beaux Collins is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

@MikeGarafolo wrote (via X.com):

“The #Falcons are signing former #Giants WR Beaux Collins, sources say. Collins was waived with an injury settlement late last week. Quickly finds a new home in Atlanta.”

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Falcons Sign Beaux Collins to Receiver Room

The Atlanta Falcons announced on August 17 that they are signing WR Beaux Collins. As a part of a corresponding move, WR Kristian Wilkerson has been released.

FalconsWire.com writer Matt Urben wrote (on 8/17):

“Collins, a former undrafted free agent who played three years at Clemson and one year at Notre Dame, appeared in nine games for the Giants as a rookie before going on the injured reserve list. He recorded just two catches for 25 receiving yards. The 23-year-old has good size at 6-foot-3, 206 pounds. During his four-year collegiate career, Collins recorded 132 for 1,780 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.”

Beaux Collins now joins a Falcons receiver corps that does have some room for potential advancement. Drake London is the clear WR1, and Zachariah Branch figures to be involved in the offense fold; other options include Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, who are more proven than Collins, but aren’t exactly world beaters. However, Collins, if he plays in the next two preseason games for Atlanta, would have to show he can be effective with the ball in his hands.

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Falcons Also Released WR Kristian Wilkerson

As part of the ongoing roster shuffle, the Falcons also released WR Kristian Wilkerson.

Wilkerson signed with the Falcons earlier this month, but never figured to be a part of the offensive plans for anyone.

Over his four-year career, Wilkerson has six catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns. He did not play any games in 2025, and Wilkerson played 13 offensive snaps in the Falcons’ preseason opener, but clearly didn’t impress the front office enough to stick around any longer.