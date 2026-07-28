Atlanta Falcons Receive Tua Tagovailoa Injury News During Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 27: Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons laugh during OTA's at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Falcons, much like the other 31 NFL teams, are officially beginning training camp this week.
However, the difference between the Falcons and several other NFL teams, and even division rivals, is the fact that they don’t know who their QB will be to open up the 2026 season.
With Michael Penix Jr, still recovering from an ACL injury, one would assume it will be Tua Tagovailoa (who was signed to a one-year deal in the offseason), but now, reports are surfacing that Tua is entering training camp with an ‘undisclosed injury’, which will be a cause for concern among the Falcons fan base.
‘No QBs Healthy’ for Falcons As NFL Training Camp Begins
GettyFLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA – MAY 27: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during OTA’s at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Here are some of the latest reports from Falcons’ training camp:
@BKsquared7 writes: “Breaking: Tua Tagovailoa enters training camp with an undisclosed injury per source. No word on if Penix is clear either, but the words told to me were “…no healthy QBs to start camp.”
He then followed up with this message: “I see people freaking out and I get it. Unfortunately, I wasn’t given info on if it is a minor injury which it very well could be. We will have to wait for the official announcement.”
So, from what it sounds like is no media know what the injury is, and we’ll have to wait what head coach Kevin Stefanski has to say about Tua’s ‘undisclosed injury’, and how he suffered it, which will certainly be a question asked.
GettyFLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA – MAY 27: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons runs through drills during OTA’s at IBM Performance Field on May 27, 2026 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Again, this news is live and breaking, so there isn’t much information being released, but the best I can do is provide all the latest reactions that may paint a better picture of the Tua Tagovailoa injury.
The Atlanta Falcons, much like the other 31 NFL teams, are officially beginning training camp this week.However, the difference between the Falcons and several other NFL teams, and even division rivals, is the fact that they don’t know who their QB will be to open up the 2026 season.With Michael Penix Jr, still recovering from […]
Atlanta Falcons Receive Tua Tagovailoa Injury News During Training Camp