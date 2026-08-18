Falcons Sign Former Two-Time All-Pro Edge Rusher to 1-Year Deal

The Atlanta Falcons has signed former two-time All-Pro Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a one year deal.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $6 million, but Smith could earn $8 million.

The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M. https://t.co/6DK8xCkkuq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2026

“Free agent edge Za’Darius Smith is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent

@ErikBurkhardt,” Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The #Falcons are giving Za’Darius Smith a 1-year deal worth $6M, source said. He has a chance to make $8M.”

Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and third-team All-Pro honors in 2022. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2019, 2020, 2022).

Smith has played a total of 11 seasons in the NFL.

Za’Darius Smith Played for Philadelphia Eagles

The Falcons sign Smith after losing Jalon Walker due to a torn ACL. Smith also under Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski while with the Cleveland Browns in 2023 and 2024.

“Atlanta lost its two best pass rushers — Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. — for an extended period of time over the past two weeks,” Marc Raimondi wrote in an ESPN article. “Walker tore his ACL in practice and will be out for the entire season, while Pearce was suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of 2026 due to a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence arrest in February.”

Smith only had 1.5 sacks last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith has recorded 343 tackles, 70.5 career sacks and 176 QB hits since entering the league as a fourth-round pick with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

“Smith had just 1.5 sacks in five games last season, but he has 70.5 career sacks and three seasons with double-digit sacks,” Raimondi wrote. “In 2024, he had nine sacks combined between stints with the Browns and Detroit Lions. Smith is a former second-team All-Pro selection whose career-high was 13.5 sacks with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

“After spending four years with the Ravens (2015-2018), Smith signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency and had the most productive two-year stretch of his career.”

Falcons Looking to Break Playoff Curse

Signing Smith seems like a desperation move for this Atlanta Falcons defense specifically for their pass rush. If Smith could find a way to turn back the clock, the Atlanta Falcons could be in prime position for a playoff berth.

“He will join a group of veteran edge rushers — Samson Ebukam, Azeez Ojulari and Cameron Thomas — who were signed to one-year deals in the offseason and are looking for breakout seasons,” Raimondi wrote. “The Falcons also have Bralen Trice, who has yet to play a regular-season NFL game after losing his first two seasons to back-to-back torn ACLs.

“The Falcons had a franchise-record 57 sacks last season after nearly a decade of futility in getting to the quarterback. They were led by, among others, Pearce’s 10.5 sacks and Walker’s 5.5 sacks — production they will need to find a way to replace. Brandon Dorlus had 8.5 sacks last season as an interior lineman and has been working this summer more as an end.”

Adding a veteran Edge Rusher is just what Atlanta needed considering the injuries and drama surrounding the franchise right now.

Smith will wear No. 91, according to the team’s website.