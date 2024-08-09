Insider: Ravens ‘Expected’ to Bring in Former 2nd-Round WR

The Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta appears to be hard at work looking to add veteran and complimentary pieces to fill out the roster. DeCosta, who has struck gold with late additions before, looks to be closing in on adding veteran WR Anthony Miller to the team.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted to his X account on Thursday, August 8, “Sources: The #Ravens are expected to sign veteran WR Anthony Miller. The 29-year old spent last season with the #Chiefs and has 12 career TDs.”

DeCosta could be looking to add a little more veteran depth to a room that is on the greener side around the league. This could also be insurance to any potential injury to WR Rashod Bateman, who left practice earlier in the week with an injury.

The Ravens appear to be loading up at the WR position with depth pieces, as they signed WR Russell Gage earlier in the week.

Ahead of their first preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, August 9, it looks like their will now be further competition to round out the receiving group heading into the season.

Baltimore does have TE’s Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to go with WR Zay Flowers, so their need at receiver may be less than other teams. However, it would be beneficial to give QB Lamar Jackson another trusted weapon.

WR Anthony Miller Has Bounced Around Recently

Drafted out of Memphis in the second-round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears, there was hope in Chicago that Miller would help revamp their passing game.

Miller had serviceable numbers during his first three seasons in the league with the Bears, although he never broke out. The WR came out hot as a rookie for his knack at scoring touchdowns with 7 in his first season to go along with 33 catches for 423 yards.

He never hit those kind of touchdown numbers again, but he did improve on his rookie season. Miller had 52 catches for 656 receiving yards in his second season and 49 catches for 485 receiving yards his third season.

Since that 2020 season though he has bounced around the league and only had 3 catches total. In 2021 he split time between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the 2021 season, he spent a few seasons with the Steelers as a member of their practice squad until 2023 when he was released.

From there he bounced between the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and ultimately the Chiefs. Miller has not seen much active game time in recent years, so he may be a longshot to make the roster.

If he does make the roster, he would likely be at the bottom of the WR group and insurance against injuries.

Ravens’ Receiving Room Could Suffer Bumps This Season

The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations this season and an MVP QB, but their wide receiver room has an interesting look to it. Flowers had a good rookie season, and it will be interesting to see what steps he takes in his second season as the unchallenged no.1 receiver.

However, when you look behind him there is not many guaranteed producers in the WR corps. Bateman has impressed in camp but has dealt with injuries for the majority of his career and may not be able to be relied upon to provide consistent numbers through a whole season.

DeCosta brought back Nelson Agholor, who provided solid numbers for the offense in 2023, but he is another weapon that is expected to have a limited role.

Behind those three, the depth chart has limited experience at the professional level. Rookie Devontez Walker has high expectations but has yet to play an NFL snap.

WRs Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty are more expected to contribute on special teams at the return position and Malik Cunningham is a converted QB project trying to make the team as a WR.

Gage and Miller, while not gamebreakers, could help provide solid experience on the backside of the group.