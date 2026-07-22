Ravens Are Staring Down Nightmarish $98 Million Question

The Baltimore Ravens are staying hopeful that they can have one of their starters back for the 2026 season, but that’s just one of the many questions for the team.

A new regime has been brought in to Baltimore, with Jesse Minter as the head coach. He is tasked with taking the Ravens back to the postseason and bringing them a Super Bowl. It’s not going to be easy with expectations so high for him, but he does need to ease everyone’s minds first.

Minter has questions with the Ravens’ offense, with quarterback Lamar Jackson teaming up with new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. After a down season, Baltimore needs to get their defense back on track after finishing 24th in total defense and 31st against the pass. Another big defensive question is looming in the back of Minter’s and others’ minds, though.

Baltimore Ravens Still Have One Defensive Question to Answer in 2026

Sports Illustrated writer Eva Geitheim had a pair of questions regarding the Ravens in 2026. One was about Jackson in Doyle’s scheme, but the other was a big one for the defense: “Will Nnamdi Madubuike be able to play?”

“The status of star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike remains uncertain heading into training camp,” Geitheim said. “The two-time Pro Bowler suffered a neck injury in Week 2 last season, causing him to miss the remainder of the season and casting uncertainty regarding his future in football. Madubuike underwent neck surgery in April, and coach Jesse Minter said in May that he is “trending in a great direction,” but did not have a timeline for his return to practice.”

The Ravens did not have Madubuike long in the 2025 season, playing just two games before being ruled out for the rest of the season with a neck injury. He finished with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss.

During the offseason, Madubuike underwent neck surgery and has been focused on healing. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta gave an update last week on Madubuike, saying that they will know more in the next two weeks.

Madubuike is currently in the third year of his four-year $98 million contract he signed during the 2024 offseason.

Will the Ravens Have Nnamdi Madubuike on the Field in 2026?

Madubuike is such a massive piece of this Ravens defensive line. This is a position group that struggled to generate a consistent pass rush and struggled against the run at critical moments.

If Madubuike is not ready to go for the start of the season, Baltimore is looking at John Jenkins and Calais Campbell to step up and be the starters. The hope is that the Ravens would have Madubuike back at some point during the year, preferably sometime in the middle of the season.

Training camp will be the biggest clue as to whether the Ravens will have their two-time Pro Bowler back on the field or if they still have to wait a little bit longer. Either way, having him back in 2026 will help the franchise out big time with the bounce-back season.