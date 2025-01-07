Bears Want Ravens OC Todd Monken as HC to End 68-Year Streak

If your unit leads the NFL in total offense, you should expect to get an interview or two to be a head coach, so Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken shouldn’t be surprised the Chicago Bears have already come calling, especially when the NFC North franchise has a 68-year unwanted streak of ineptitude on offense.

The Bears made a request on Monday, January 6 to interview Ravens play-caller Monken, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. While any interview will likely need to wait until the Ravens are eliminated from the playoffs, the Bears have an obvious reason for coveting Monken.

It’s a reason based upon the Ravens leading the “NFL in total offense this season. The Bears last led the NFL in total offense in 1956,” according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

For Monken to snap that record, he would need to work the same magic with 2024 NFL draft No. 1 pick Caleb Williams he’s worked with two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. That magic has made the Ravens arguably the hottest team in football entering the postseason.

It’s why they would be reluctant to lose Monken, but the 58-year-old might jump at the chance to take his first top job in the pros. Especially with the presence of Williams and some capable wide receivers as an added sweetener.

Bears Have Obvious Pull for Todd Monken

The chance to shape a raw but gifted QB like Williams into a star will surely appeal to Monken. He’s an attack-minded coordinator who has helped Jackson elevate his game to career-best levels.

Williams needs the same kind of help after an erratic rookie campaign under difficult circumstances in the Windy City. He completed 62.5 percent of his passes and averaged a mere 6.3 yards per completion.

The former USC standout still threw for 20 touchdowns compared with just six interceptions. For all his struggles, Williams did produce highlights like this impressive throw on the run to fellow rookie Rome Odunze against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

A natural talent for altering his arm angle and staying accurate on the move means no throw is off limits for Williams. That has to excite a daring play-caller like Monken.

So does the presence of gifted young wideout Odunze alongside veteran pass-catchers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, as well as tight end Cole Kmet. The Bears have the core weapons to become something special on offense, but the Ravens are already there and contending for the Super Bowl.

Those things, along with the presence of Jackson and two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry, should make walking away from the Ravens a tough prospect for Monken.

Todd Monken Needs to Finish the Job With Ravens

The Ravens hired Monken to replace Greg Roman after the 2022 season because they wanted to expand the playbook. An OC who helped Georgia win a national title behind a versatile and explosive offense seemed like the ideal candidate.

Monken has delivered, helping Jackson play a complete game. He’s also helped 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers become the first Raven selected to a Pro Bowl as a wide receiver.

Flowers, whose injury status looms large ahead of the playoffs, topped 1,000-yards during his second year on Monken’s watch. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Rashod Bateman took his game to breakout levels.

Each of those factors helped the Ravens amass 7,224 yards of offense and score 518 points, per Pro Football Reference. Those are spectacular numbers, but Monken must avoid the same postseason calamity he experienced in last season’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens were beaten 17-10, and Monken’s pass-heavy gameplan was the subject of deserved criticism. Monken needs to get the balance right this time around, starting with the Wild-Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, January 11.

If he can, Monken can help the Ravens go one better than last season and earn the right to take any job he chooses with the best wishes of everyone in Baltimore.