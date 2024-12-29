Michael Vick Paid Ravens QB Lamar Jackson a Surprising Compliment

Michael Vick isn’t bitter about Lamar Jackson breaking his record for rushing yards by a quarterback, but he thinks the Baltimore Ravens signal-caller deserves more respect for another part of his game.

Vick, who set the NFL alight with his running ability at football’s most important position, believes Jackson’s “playing the game the way he should be playing it — pass first then be running it,” per The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker.

That statement represents the evolution of Jackson’s game. Now Vick thinks Jackson is “a better passer than runner. Lamar’s always been able to run — that’s a natural instinct. The passing game is something you have to learn, and it has to be coordinated with timing and receivers and routes and you got to be on the same page and thinking on the same page. He’s accurate, threading the needle, seeing the field. And understanding what the defense is doing supersedes any throw that you can make.”

It’s a surprising compliment given how the current focus is naturally on comparisons between Vick and Jackson as runners. Yet Vick is right to point to the maturation in how Jackson is reading coverages and throwing the football.

Those things are ultimately more valuable to the Ravens than anything Jackson achieves on the ground.

Michael Vick’s Response the Right One for Ravens QB1

Vick is perhaps the leading authority on dual-threat quarterbacks. He amassed 6,109 yards and became the first QB in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season during a career with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 44-year-old saw Jackson break his record during the Ravens 31-2 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day. As Ravens Vault co-host Bobby Trosset pointed out, Jackson set the new mark of 6,110 yards “in 41 fewer games.”

That rapid pace is enough for Jackson to be spoken about with reverence, but Vick instead focused on the right things. Namely, the greater impact Jackson is making as a passer.

The value from his dual-threat talents is obvious. Jackson’s mobility puts defenses in a bind, forcing them to play guessing games and react a step slower.

That’s a huge advantage for the Ravens’ play-action passing game, as well as for lead running back Derrick Henry. The latter has arguably been as important as Jackson to the NFL’s most-productive offense, but Henry knows his quarterback has the stronger case for being named league-wide MVP.

Jackson’s already won the award twice, in 2019 and 2023. His previous accolades owed at least as much, if not more, to what he did as a runner.

Things are different this season.

Lamar Jackson Becoming More Valuable as a Passer

Jackson refining his game as a passer is more valuable to the Ravens for one simple reason. When he was the catalyst for run-heavy offenses it left the Ravens one-dimensional, a fatal flaw painfully exploited come playoff time.

Quarterbacks who turn frequent postseason appearances into wins and championships, do so by making clutch throws in the games that matter most. The Ravens can feel confident about Jackson hitting on those throws, based on how efficient and accurate he is this season.

Efficiency and accuracy are summed up by Jackson setting career-high marks for completion percentage and passer rating. All while throwing just four interceptions, per NFL on CBS.

Jackson’s progress attacking defenses through the air has also elevated his receiving corps. He’s helped wide receiver Zay Flowers break 1,000 yards in just his second season, while fellow wideout Rashod Bateman is also enjoying a breakout campaign.

While Jackson is making others better, he’s also benefitted from a more expansive scheme called by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. As well as from a loaded supporting cast also featuring prolific tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

The combination of X’s and O’s, better weapons and his own natural talent and application are making Jackson the complete modern quarterback.