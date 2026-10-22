Ravens Get Clear Message on the Return of Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have been without their two-time MVP and star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the last two games.

The Ravens have gone 1-1 in that span while blowing a double-digit lead against the Cleveland Browns in their latest game.

Tyler Huntley did not play his best game and there were a lot of opportunities he’d like to have back during the game.

It goes without saying that the Ravens offense is more dangerous with Lamar Jackson, and with the Ravens entering a daunting three-game stretch, having the two-time MVP back on the field after missing the past two games with an ankle injury would be ideal,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “Jackson returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday, but he remains ‘day to day,’ Head Coach Jesse Minter said.”

Manti Te’o Wants Lamar Back at 100%

We all can agree that a 100% Lamar Jackson is very difficult to stop. Good Morning Football’s Manti Te’o believes Lamar Jackson should sit out 1-2 more weeks if he’s not 100%.

“If Lamar Jackson can’t go full speed, if Lamar Jackson can’t be Lamar, I would sit him one to two more weeks so that he can be,” Te’o said. “The worst thing you can do is bring somebody back sooner than they’re ready to, and then you have to restart that whole thing over in the event that he gets hurt again with that ankle injury.”

“I know this, when it’s ready for him to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that’s the best thing to do, that’s what we’ll do,” head coach Jesse Minter said in a Baltimore Ravens article. “There’s nobody that wants to be out there more than Lamar. I understand all the stuff and what people say, but Lamar wants to play. But at the same time, you have to be healthy enough to play and that’s how we would really treat any player.”

Ravens Have Tough Stretch Coming Up

The Baltimore Ravens‘ next three games are the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills.

Cincy’s offense is still as high-powered as ever, the Jaguars are one of the NFL’s most complete teams, and the Bills have Josh Allen.

It’s safe to say the Ravens need Lamar Jackson back sooner than later. It’ll be a tough task if they ask Tyler Huntley to start one of these tough games.