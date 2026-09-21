Insult From Ravens Coach Motivated Saints QB Tyler Shough

Maybe, moving forward, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will just keep his mouth shut.

Just days after Weaver called New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough a “Poor Man’s Josh Allen,” Shough lit up Weaver’s defense in a 24-17 Saints’ upset win in Baltimore.

Afterward, Shough made sure everyone knew he’d heard what Weaver said loud and clear — mainly because Saints coaches called him “Poor Man” in the days leading up to the game.

“I loved it,” Shough said. “I knew what (Weaver) meant by it, but yeah, obviously (Allen) is an elite player, but it fires me up.”

Tyler Shough Did Best Josh Allen Impersonation

Shough, a 2025 2nd-round pick, did his best impersonation of a young Josh Allen against the Ravens — just minus the turnovers — and finished 27-of-34 passing for 252 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions, with 23 rushing yards and 1 (very controversial) touchdown.

So, in the wake of being kind of compared to 1 former NFL MVP with Allen, Shough outplayed a 2-time NFL MVP, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ended the game with a mind-numbing interception.

“Tyler Shough has 662 passing yards through first 2 games,” B/R Gridiron wrote on its official X account. “That’s the most to start a season for a Saints’ QB since Drew Brees in 2009 (669).”

“THE TYLER SHOUGH ERA IS HERE,” NFL on ESPN wrote on its official X account following the Saints’ win.

“Fun Fact: Tyler Shough is leading the NFL in passing yards,” Stats Muse wrote on its official X account.

Ravens Left Smarting After Controversial TD

The Ravens dropped to 1-1 with the loss, but most of the postgame discussion centered on a controversial 4th-and-1 touchdown by Shough.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley was the designated pool reporter for the game and was able to ask NFL Vice President of Instant Replay Mark Butterworth about the controversial call.

Here is the complete text of their conversation posted to Hensley’s official X account:

Hensley: Was there clear evidence that Tyler Shough crossed the goal line on the fourth down quarterback sneak (1:32 remaining, New Orleans 4th and 1, Baltimore 1 yard-line)?

Mark Butterworth: “The key here is the ruling on the field is a touchdown. So, we need clear and obvious video evidence that he didn’t score in order to reverse the on-field ruling. We stopped the game, it’s a high-leverage play, we wanted to make sure to either find clear and obvious video evidence that he didn’t score or to confirm the call on the field. We exhausted all available angles and could not prove clear and obvious that he did not break the plane of the goal line.”

Hensley: During any of the replays, did it show that Tyler Shough lost control of the ball at any point while trying to get the ball across the goal line?

Butterworth: “No. If he did lose control of the ball, we would need to find, after he regained possession, if the ball broke the plane of the goal line. In that mass of players, we weren’t able to find clear and obvious video evidence that the ball did not break the plane of the goal line. Therefore, the ruling on the field stands.”