Ravens Coaches Believe ‘Unique’ Playmaker Is a ‘Natural’ in New Role

The Baltimore Ravens feel comfortable enough about their options at quarterback to commit to converting Malik Cunningham to wide receiver. Their commitment to the former New England Patriots’ QB is being rewarded by impressive performances this offseason.

Cunningham has impressed enough for head coach John Harbaugh to declare “Malik has looked good at wide receiver. He’s shown a lot of speed, a lot of quickness. [He’s] kind of a natural at the position. I’ve seen that he understands the game from the perspective of the quarterback, so [his] routes and coverage and timing and things like that have been excellent,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Harbaugh’s lofty praise speaks to what Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic saw from Cunningham during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Zrebiec wrote the 25-year-old “hasn’t looked out of place as he’s transitioned to wide receiver. He made a few plays in just about every practice, and he’s shown good awareness and quickness. The amount of one-on-one attention he’s gotten from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken indicates that they see potential in Cunningham at his new position.”

Cunningham’s potential stems from raw athleticism more than one of his former coaches described as “unique.” Shortly after the Patriots signed Cunningham as an undrafted free agent in 2023, his QBs coach at Louisville, Pete Thomas, described him as “one of those very unique athletes at the quarterback position that you don’t come across all the time,” per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

The sentiment was shared by Cunningham’s college offensive coordinator, Lance Taylor. He noted how the player “can turn a bad play into a home run and a special play quicker than just about anyone I’ve seen, especially at the quarterback position. He’s so unique with his skill set,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

There’s that word again. What’s ironic is both the Patriots and Ravens have attempted to unleash Cunningham’s unique talents at a new position.

Coaches seeing signs of progress amid Cunningham’s switch to receiver is good news for both the Ravens and the player’s chances of making the final roster.

Malik Cunningham Has Welcomed Position Switch

The Ravens have been consistent in their efforts to try and move Cunningham to receiver. It’s a process that began last season, with ESPN’s Jamison Hensley highlighting Cunningham working with wideouts before Week 18.

Things continued in the same vain during OTAs. This time it was Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner relaying footage of Cunningham getting to grips with a new position.

While he’s got to start by learning the basics, it helps Cunningham has welcomed switching to a new role. He told “The Lounge Podcast” (h/t Mink), “At first, I looked at it as like, ‘Dang man, I want to be a quarterback.’ But at the same time, you have to do what’s best for the team and that’s how I looked at it. I was like, ‘Hey, I can make plays for the quarterbacks out there when I get the ball in space.’ So I looked at it as a plus, not as a fail.”

A positive attitude and intriguing physical skills can help Cunningham make this switch a success. His progress is key at a position where the Baltimore offense still needs an infusion of greater big-play capability.

Ravens Still Need Receiver Help

They are younger at the position, but the Ravens are so far long on upside, but short on consistent production at receiver. Last year’s first-round pick Zay Flowers proved an instant success, while returning veteran Nelson Agholor is a solid contributor, but there’s a lack of proven commodities beyond those two.

General manager Eric DeCosta used a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to take Devontez Walker, but he’s a raw speedster who needs to refine his game. The same thing is still on the to-do list for 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman, who was surprised he got a new deal from the Ravens this offseason.

It’s obvious the Ravens could use another playmaker among franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson’s targets. Cunningham can be the guy, while also offering offensive coordinator Todd Monken an X-factor for ‘Wildcat’ formations thanks to his dual-threat skills as a QB.

Crafting a package of plays to unleash Cunningham from multiple spots would add the layer of unpredictability the Ravens still need on offense.