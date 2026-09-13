Ravens Lose ‘Significant’ Young Defender to Week 1 Injury

The Baltimore Ravens got off to a hot start against the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday’s season opener. Unfortunately, it came with some collateral damage when 3rd-year cornerback T.J. Tampa was ruled out with a knee injury in the 1st half.

“Ravens injury: CB T.J. Tampa (knee) has been ruled out,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account.

“Ravens CB T.J. Tampa ruled out with a knee injury,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

The Ravens led the Colts 14-6 at the start of the 2nd quarter.

“Terrible injury news!” Ravens reporter Nikhil Mehta wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Tampa was a steady riser this year and looked ready for more defensive snaps (even though they aren’t really available). Has developed a lot on special teams. Didn’t see when he went down.”

T.J. Tampa in Line for ‘Significant Role’ in Year 3

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported during training camp that Tampa, a 2024 4th-round pick, was in line for more snaps in 2026.

“The defensive standout in the pass catcher-versus-defensive back one-on-ones was third-year cornerback T.J. Tampa, who forced two incompletions,” Zrebiec wrote on August 9. “On one of them, Tampa stepped in front of a Devontez Walker out route and nearly picked it off. Tampa, the former fourth-round pick, entered training camp as the No. 4 cornerback, but he’s pushing for a significant role.”

Compared to Super Bowl Champion Starter Before Draft

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Tampa to longtime NFL starter and Super Bowl champion cornerback Rasul Douglas in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Physical cornerback with long arms and an above-average ability to ruin catch tries when he’s in the vicinity,” Zierlein wrote in 2024. “Tampa has decent closing burst but appears to lack true top-end speed. He can charge up his press punch and does a nice job of staying connected to routes from trail technique. However, he allows separation windows to open when playing from a backpedal in off-man coverage. Tampa can handle some man matchups, but his last-second pass breakups will turn into completions against pro receivers. His demeanor, instincts and ball skills should make him a Day 2 target and eventual starter for a zone-heavy cover unit.