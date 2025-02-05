‘Ascending’ Cowboys DE Named Bargain for Ravens in Free Agency

With only modest salary cap space at his disposal, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is going to have to be selective in 2025 NFL free agency, and he can find a bargain in the form of “ascending” Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston.

While he’s far from a household name, Golston “is an ascending player who can play all across the defensive line and in any defense,” according to The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher. The latter also believes versatile edge-rusher Golston “has the size and length that Baltimore covets.”

Mosher’s idea Golston can be a bargain for the Ravens resonates on many levels. Not least because the defense can’t rely on ageing edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy forever.

Chauncey Golston Offers Plenty of Upside

A projection by Spotrac.com of just $8,918,872 worth of cap space means the Ravens will need to be bargain hunters in this market. Fortunately, Golston is predicted to earn $7.3 million annually for three years on his next deal.

That’s a price worth paying for a 26-year-old beginning to refine his game into something special. There are good reasons why Golston is a popular choice for teams looking for help on the edges in this season’s free-agency cycle.

Reasons like his ability to play on either side of the line or even slide inside to create pressure. Golston generated career-highs in pressures (18), hurries (9) and sacks (5.5) in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

One of those sacks came against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The play showcased Golston’s relentless motor off the edge. He’s a high-effort pass-rusher and a natural athlete Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr could align in multiple spots.

Another compelling reason is Golston’s improved technique against the run, something highlighted here by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Putting Golston into the lineup would give the Ravens an edge defender whose upward trajectory mirrors the progress made by another key member of the front seven.

Ravens Youth Movement Can Refresh the Edges

Van Noy is still delivering the goods after logging 12.5 sacks and eventually earning a first-ever Pro Bowl berth. Yet, he’s also 33, so the Ravens need an infusion of youth at the bookend edge positions.

It helps the light finally went on for Odafe Oweh this season. The player selected 31st overall in the 2021 NFL draft notched double-digit sacks for first time in his career.

Oweh also began to take over games, the way he did against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink, citing Next Gen Stats.

Even oft-injured 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo showed signs of life by registering two sacks and nine pressures in limited exposure. His continued emergence, combined with Oweh’s burgeoning dominance, can help drive a youth movement on the edges for the Ravens.

The drive would be accelerated by adding Golston’s upside to the starting lineup. His presence would increase the creativity of Orr and senior defensive assistants Dean Pees and the returning Chuck Pagano.

Being able to rotate Golston, Oweh and Ojabo freely would also let the Ravens deploy Van Noy in a lighter, but still invaluable, situational role.