Hi, Subscriber

‘Ascending’ Cowboys DE Named Bargain for Ravens in Free Agency

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Chauncey Golston
Getty
An "ascending" Dallas Cowboys DE is a bargain for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

With only modest salary cap space at his disposal, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is going to have to be selective in 2025 NFL free agency, and he can find a bargain in the form of “ascending” Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston.

While he’s far from a household name, Golston “is an ascending player who can play all across the defensive line and in any defense,” according to The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher. The latter also believes versatile edge-rusher Golston “has the size and length that Baltimore covets.”

Mosher’s idea Golston can be a bargain for the Ravens resonates on many levels. Not least because the defense can’t rely on ageing edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy forever.

Chauncey Golston Offers Plenty of Upside

A projection by Spotrac.com of just $8,918,872 worth of cap space means the Ravens will need to be bargain hunters in this market. Fortunately, Golston is predicted to earn $7.3 million annually for three years on his next deal.

That’s a price worth paying for a 26-year-old beginning to refine his game into something special. There are good reasons why Golston is a popular choice for teams looking for help on the edges in this season’s free-agency cycle.

Reasons like his ability to play on either side of the line or even slide inside to create pressure. Golston generated career-highs in pressures (18), hurries (9) and sacks (5.5) in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

One of those sacks came against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The play showcased Golston’s relentless motor off the edge. He’s a high-effort pass-rusher and a natural athlete Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr could align in multiple spots.

Another compelling reason is Golston’s improved technique against the run, something highlighted here by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Putting Golston into the lineup would give the Ravens an edge defender whose upward trajectory mirrors the progress made by another key member of the front seven.

Ravens Youth Movement Can Refresh the Edges

Van Noy is still delivering the goods after logging 12.5 sacks and eventually earning a first-ever Pro Bowl berth. Yet, he’s also 33, so the Ravens need an infusion of youth at the bookend edge positions.

It helps the light finally went on for Odafe Oweh this season. The player selected 31st overall in the 2021 NFL draft notched double-digit sacks for first time in his career.

Oweh also began to take over games, the way he did against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink, citing Next Gen Stats.

Even oft-injured 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo showed signs of life by registering two sacks and nine pressures in limited exposure. His continued emergence, combined with Oweh’s burgeoning dominance, can help drive a youth movement on the edges for the Ravens.

The drive would be accelerated by adding Golston’s upside to the starting lineup. His presence would increase the creativity of Orr and senior defensive assistants Dean Pees and the returning Chuck Pagano.

Being able to rotate Golston, Oweh and Ojabo freely would also let the Ravens deploy Van Noy in a lighter, but still invaluable, situational role.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

Baltimore Ravens Players

Nelson Agholor's headshot N. Agholor
Rasheen Ali's headshot R. Ali
Mark Andrews's headshot M. Andrews
Jalyn Armour-Davis's headshot J. Armour-Davis
Rashod Bateman's headshot R. Bateman
Chris Board's headshot C. Board
Beau Brade's headshot B. Brade
Corey Bullock's headshot C. Bullock
Ben Cleveland's headshot B. Cleveland
Malik Cunningham's headshot M. Cunningham
Darrian Dalcourt's headshot D. Dalcourt
Daniel Faalele's headshot D. Faalele
Zay Flowers's headshot Z. Flowers
Kyle Hamilton's headshot K. Hamilton
Malik Hamm's headshot M. Hamm
Malik Harrison's headshot M. Harrison
Deonte Harty's headshot D. Harty
Derrick Henry's headshot D. Henry
Justice Hill's headshot J. Hill
Marlon Humphrey's headshot M. Humphrey
Adisa Isaac's headshot A. Isaac
Qadir Ismail's headshot Q. Ismail
Lamar Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Josh Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Travis Jones's headshot T. Jones
Josh Jones's headshot J. Jones
Sanoussi Kane's headshot S. Kane
Charlie Kolar's headshot C. Kolar
William Kwenkeu's headshot W. Kwenkeu
Devin Leary's headshot D. Leary
Isaiah Likely's headshot I. Likely
Tyler Linderbaum's headshot T. Linderbaum
Justin Madubuike's headshot N. Madubuike
Christian Matthew's headshot C. Matthew
Arthur Maulet's headshot A. Maulet
Patrick Mekari's headshot P. Mekari
Anthony Miller's headshot A. Miller
Keaton Mitchell's headshot K. Mitchell
Zaire Mitchell-Paden's headshot Z. Mitchell-Paden
Nick Moore's headshot N. Moore
Trayvon Mullen's headshot T. Mullen
Adedayo Odeleye's headshot A. Odeleye
David Ojabo's headshot D. Ojabo
CJ Okoye's headshot C. Okoye
Odafe Oweh's headshot O. Oweh
Michael Pierce's headshot M. Pierce
C.J. Ravenell's headshot C. Ravenell
Patrick Ricard's headshot P. Ricard
Tavius Robinson's headshot T. Robinson
Roger Rosengarten's headshot R. Rosengarten
Nick Samac's headshot N. Samac
Trenton Simpson's headshot T. Simpson
Steven Sims's headshot S. Sims
Roquan Smith's headshot R. Smith
Ronnie Stanley's headshot R. Stanley
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Jordan Stout's headshot J. Stout
T.J. Tampa's headshot T. Tampa
Justin Tucker's headshot J. Tucker
Brent Urban's headshot B. Urban
Kyle Van Noy's headshot K. Van Noy
Andrew Vorhees's headshot A. Vorhees
Dayton Wade's headshot D. Wade
Devontez Walker's headshot D. Walker
Tylan Wallace's headshot T. Wallace
Ar'Darius Washington's headshot A. Washington
Broderick Washington's headshot B. Washington
Kristian Welch's headshot K. Welch
Tre'Davious White's headshot T. White
Nate Wiggins's headshot N. Wiggins
Marcus Williams's headshot M. Williams
Owen Wright's headshot O. Wright

Comments

‘Ascending’ Cowboys DE Named Bargain for Ravens in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x