Ravens Bring Another Former Defensive Coordinator Out of Retirement: Report

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t about to stop turning to experience to fix their issues on defense, after bringing back Chuck Pagano to work with the secondary. Pagano’s comeback marks the second time in a matter of months a former defensive coordinator has come out of retirement to rejoin the Ravens.

Pagano, who served as coordinator during the 2011 season, was named senior secondary coach on Tuesday, January 28. Harbaugh said “Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team.”

It’s a return to his roots for the 64-year-old who coached the defensive backfield for three years in Baltimore from 2008-10. Pagano left two years later to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, then served as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and ’20.

His track record adds more expertise to a defensive staff fronted by 32-year-old coordinator Zach Orr. The first-year play-caller received similar assistance when Pagano’s successor in 2012, Dean Pees, returned to M&T Bank Stadium back in October.

Pees brought some sophistication to the Ravens’ pressure schemes and also helped bolster a sieve-like pass defense. Building on progress with the latter will now be Pagano’s responsibility.

He has plenty of talent to work with, but more than a few question marks at key positions, particularly cornerback.

Chuck Pagano Has a Lot to Fix in Suspect Secondary

The Ravens fixed their woes defending the pass somewhat once head coach John Harbaugh named new starting safeties in Week 11. Harbaugh made the change after benching Marcus Williams before releasing All-Pro and former Bears starer Eddie Jackson, who played for Pagano in Chicago.

Yet for all the improvement, Baltimore’s defense still finished the season having allowed 4,468 yards through the air, the second-most in the NFL. Problems on the back end cost the Ravens a key game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, when backup quarterback Jameis Wintson threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

A defeat like that, as well as allowing Davante Adams to burn them for 110 yards and a score to help the Las Vegas Raiders secure a stunning upset on the road in Week 2, contributed to the Ravens having to go on the road in the playoffs.

It proved a short journey when the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium. Going at least one step further next season will depend on how much Pagano can do to refine the secondary.

There is talent at his disposal, notably All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, whose versatility could lead to a market-destroying contract extension. Hamilton’s a bluechip player, but he’s something of an outlier in a defensive backfield also populated by erratic cornerback Brandon Stephens, who’s a free agent the Ravens could replace in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

If so, it would be the second year in a row Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta selected a corner in Round 1. Former Clemson standout Nate Wiggins came off the board with the 30th pick a year ago.

While Wiggins endured his share of struggles, DeCosta is still a believer in the gifted 21-year-old. He told reporters “We knew Nate was a great athlete, a great cover guy. He’s young, even when you look at him. He’s got a very bright future. We want to get him stronger. You’ve all seen his body. I think an offseason is going to really serve him well,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Getting Wiggins to live up to his first-round billing will be Pagano’s priority.

Whatever knowledge he imparts can only help Orr and a unit still taking shape while getting younger at key positions.

Ravens Leaning Into Experience to Improve Young Defense

Wiggins, third-year pro Hamilton and 23-year-old inside linebacker Trenton Simpson are part of a core of young players the Ravens are counting on for the future of their defense. It’s why it makes sense to surround youthful players and an inexperienced play-caller like Orr with veteran voices.

Pees’ knowledge helped the Ravens mix things up more in coverage and up front, according to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. The Ravens will still have Pees as a consultant, but Harbaugh indicated it won’t “be in the same full-time role,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Having the input of two former coordinators can only make Orr better and add extra layers to the Ravens X’s and O’s. A defense that improved in the second half of the season needs to be more consistent to better support the NFL’s No. 1 offense.