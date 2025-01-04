Ravens Kyle Van Noy Has 2-Word Reaction to Pro Bowl Snub

He’s posted double-digit sacks for the first time in his career, but Kyle Van Noy still didn’t get a first Pro-Bowl berth, and the Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher is “pretty disappointed” about being snubbed.

The 33-year-old told “The Lounge Podcast” (h/t Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink), “I was pretty disappointed. But, you know, it’s not in the cards. I’ve always been a team guy, but it would’ve been cool to get an accolade.”

Mink also referenced an article from Dan Pompei of The Athletic detailing how Van Noy shunned season-ending eye surgery to fix a broken orbital bone. It meant KVN played hurt but still produced his best football during an 11th season in the NFL.

Those two factors, combined with outstanding numbers, gave Van Noy a strong case for Pro Bowl consideration. A case somehow still unconvincing to the voters.

Kyle Van Noy Remains Frustratingly Underrated

There’s something curious about a two-time Super Bowl winner still being underrated. Yet, Van Noy continues to fly beneath the radar, despite an enduring ability to produce big plays.

Getting to the quarterback wasn’t always a core strength, but the former New England Patriots linebacker has added to his pass-rush repertoire. Van Noy has also taken to the responsibility of being the Ravens’ primary game-wrecker off the edge.

That burden became his when Jadeveon Clowney joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency last offseason. Clowney recorded 9.5 sacks in 2023, good enough for second-most on the team and half a sack ahead of Van Noy.

The Ravens opted against replacing Clowney directly, choosing to trust Van Noy to set an example for younger edge defenders. He’s produced above expectations thanks to plays like this sack of C.J. Stroud against the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.

Van Noy ran a stunt with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, a game highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

KVN’s flexibility adds variety to Baltimore’s pressure schemes. He’s also been an important veteran voice prepared to speak out in defense of the Ravens more than once this season.

Van Noy’s skills and leadership have been invaluable for players the Ravens are counting on to be the future of their defense.

Young Ravens Edge-Rushers Have Stepped Up

The Van Noy effect has been positive for younger counterparts Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo. They have both stepped up and become the consistent generators of pressure the Ravens hoped for from prime draft picks.

Oweh, the 31st player taken in the 2021 NFL draft, has made good on predictions of a breakout season. He’s tallied a career-high nine sacks, but Oweh has been constantly disruptive even when he hasn’t completed a quarterback takedown.

The 26-year-old recorded 18 pressures in a three-game span during November, per Next Gen Stats (h/t Mink).

Odafe Oweh generated 6 pressures and a sack on 26 pass rushes vs. the Chargers. It's his third straight game with 6 or more pressures, per @NextGenStats. After creating 17 pressures over the first 9 weeks of the season, Oweh has 18 total pressures over the past 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/WDlmiOGIph — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 26, 2024

Oweh’s increasing dominance helped paved the way for the Ravens considerable defensive revival during the second half of this season. Now the unit is smothering opponents, with everybody getting in on the act, including Ojabo.

The oft-injured 2022 second-round pick has stayed healthy long enough to convince coaches not to overlook him on game-days. Ojabo is repaying the faith by harassing passers in key moments, like against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.

Pressure from David Ojabo led to the game-sealing and Playoff-clinching pick six for the @Ravens 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iyXloBl5lY — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) December 22, 2024

Ojabo, Oweh and Van Noy have complemented a revamped secondary to inspire a significant defensive turnaround. The revival can support the league’s best offense all the way to earning Van Noy a third Super Bowl title.