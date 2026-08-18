Ravens DT Calais Campbell Addresses Family Tragedy for 1st Time

Less than 2 months after dealing with an unthinkable family tragedy, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell addressed the topic for the 1st time with the media on Tuesday.

On June 30, Atlanta police found Campbell’s mother, Nateal Campbell, 71, unresponsive in her home and subsequently arrested and booked Campbell’s older brother, 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell, on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, according to jail records.

“These last couple of months have been pretty tough for me and my family,” Campbell said on Tuesday at the Ravens’ practice facility. “But we’re working through it. I really appreciate all the love and support and prayers that have been coming from, really, from all over the NFL community and all the NFL fanbases and from (the media) as well, so we appreciate the prayers, because we need it.”

The Campbell family addressed the tragedy in a statement immediately following Nateal Campbell’s death: “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”

Calais Campbell Returned for 19th and Final Season

Campbell, 39, is entering his 19th and final NFL season. He played for the Ravens from 2020 to 2022 and signed a 1-year, $5.5 million contract to return on May 6.

Campbell, who is also a 4-time NFL All-Pro, was a 2nd -round pick (No. 50 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 NFL draft. He played for the Cardinals again in 2025 and had 6.5 sacks. He has $150.6 million in career earnings through the end of the 2025 season.

“Six-time Pro-Bowl DE Calais Campbell, who played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, is returning to sign a one-year deal with the Ravens, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on May 6 “Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1 and this will be his 19th NFL season … here’s how long Calais Campbell has been performing at a high level: He was voted to the NFL’s 2010 All-Decade team.”

“Calais Campbell is going to play in the NFL forever,” NFL reporter Clint Goss wrote on his official X account. “Turns 40 this year & still producing. Sacks: 2025 6.5, 2024 5, 2023 6.5, 2022 5.5.”

Campbell has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins over his illustrious career.

“Campbell is timeless,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account following the signing.

Ciarre Campbell Retracted Request for Bond

On July 2, authorities released the 911 call that a family member made that led to police finding Nateal Campbell’s body.

On the call, another of Campbell’s brothers calls 911 and tells the operator the family was made aware of possible problems when neighbors saw Ciarre Campbell driving their mother’s car, which he wasn’t known to do, and adds that Ciarre Campbell was “mentally ill and diagnosed with schizophrenia” and “dealing with some other things” that were red flags and that Ciarre Campbell had been living with their mother.

According to CBS News Atlanta, Ciarre Campbell’s attorney, E. Jay Abt, withdrew his client’s request for a bond hearing on July 22.