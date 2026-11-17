Derrick Henry was in no mood to waste words or soft-soap what’s going wrong for the Baltimore Ravens’ running game after a historically woeful night for the two-time NFL rushing champion against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Henry was held to just 10 yards on as many carries during the 23-20 defeat to the Bolts at M&T Bank Stadium to close out Week 10. After the game, Henry was surrounded by reporters, including Avi Carr-Gloth of WMAR-2 News, seeking explanations for his alarming decline, and the 32-year-old kept his answers short and terse.

The veteran began by demanding, “What did you just say to me? How many rushing yards did I have? It weren’t working. Got to be better.”

When pressed further, Henry stuck to his blunt line. He was asked what the Chargers were doing to stop the Ravens on the ground, and Henry simply said, “not letting us run the ball. We wasn’t efficient enough to run the ball. They were better than us.”

Asked if the problem is more about what defenses are doing or what the Ravens aren’t getting right, Henry flatly stated it’s “Everything. We’re just not doing a good enough job to be efficient in the running game. 16 total yards, there’s a clear explanation.”

Henry sort of bottled the edge when he concluded, “I don’t mean to be rude but y’all are asking questions I think you all know the answer to.”

Maybe the answers are obvious, but the rapid fall in Henry’s production this season is a worthy talking point. Particularly after a night when one of the best backs of football’s modern era posted some truly horrible numbers.

Derrick Henry Losing His Cool After Bizarre, Brutal Performance

The best way to sum up Henry’s bizarre and brutal outing against the Chargers is to remember he actually rushed for both of the Ravens’ touchdowns. Finding the end zone twice would be a good night for most backs, but Henry’s scores were undermined by some shocking underlying metrics.

Those not-so-hidden stats included No. 32 posting negative yardage on his first five carries: “2 yards 2 yards 0 yards 2 yards (TD) -3 yards Total: Five carries for minus-1 yard,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The latter also noted how “The Ravens ran for zero — 0 — yards in the 1st half, which are the fewest in a first half in franchise history.”

An explanation for this historically dour output is found in how Henry’s 10 carries were broken down by the Chargers. The numbers here are the strangest of the bunch.

As The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer pointed out, after citing statistics from Pro Football Focus, “Derrick Henry had 10 rushing yards on 10 carries tonight. He had 24 yards after contact, per PFF. Which means he averaged minus-1.4 yards before contact per carry. He literally never got going.”

There are many reasons why Henry is being hit so early during plays, and many of those factors are out of Henry’s control. Unfortunately, some of the blame still lies with the ageing workhorse who looks a shell of the player who once rushed for over 2,000 yards.

Ravens Face Harsh Reality About Star Running Back

The harsh truth is Henry’s no longer the runner he was at his peak. That’s an inevitable dip, but Henry’s decline is being accelerated by two fundamental flaws within the Ravens’ offense.

First, the offensive line is getting pushed around too easily. It’s hard for Henry to find room when his own blockers are being forced back toward him so often.

His other problem, and it’s the biggest issue, is that defenses are ganging up on Henry while injured dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. Jackson’s rushing skills force opponents to commit run defenders to him and leave light boxes for Henry to attack.

That’s not been happening for the bulk of this season and the results are making for painful viewing. So is Henry’s uncomfortable fit in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s schemes.

Doyle hasn’t always used Henry in the right moments. At other times, the first-year play-caller has made it too obvious that Henry is going to get the ball, leading to some “terrible” issues in a crucial phase of the run game.

The psychological toll on Henry is beginning to show, but so are some of the physical problems. He’s been one of the busiest running backs in the league during 11 punishing years.

Henry looks increasingly like he’s taken one too many hits and has lost a fraction of the burst that made him a legendary breakaway threat. It means there’s likely no obvious solution to the Ravens’ growing woes in the run game.