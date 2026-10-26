Derrick Henry Reveals Why He’s ‘Stagnant’ for Ravens

Derrick Henry knows what’s missing from his increasingly “stagnant” performances for the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s short of answers about how to fix the problem.

Henry was honest and blunt about what’s going wrong after being held to a mere 45 yards on 17 carries against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The two-time NFL rushing champion managed a long run of just nine yards and continued to struggle in short-yardage situations during the 35-13 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, October 25.

The numbers are no longer adding up for arguably the best running back of the NFL’s modern era. Henry was naturally downbeat when he told reporters, “(I) just ain’t making no plays. Stagnant. Not effective, no explosives,” per Bmore Sports Podcast creator Jerry Coleman.

This is tough and unfamiliar territory for Henry. The 32-year-old admitted his performance against the Ravens’ AFC North rivals was “terrible,” according to 105.7 The Fan’s “Cordell” Woodland.

Henry’s venting because his early-season struggles have now become part of a worrying pattern. It’s a trend the Ravens are struggling to reverse, although some questionable coaching decisions are hardly helping Henry snap out of his funk.

Derrick Henry Knows the Problem, But Not the Solution

Finding the solution to Henry’s woes isn’t easy. Now when he’s fighting Father Time at a position historically unkind to players the wrong side of 30.

Henry has appeared better equipped than most to buck this trend, but reality is starting to bite. Mediocre numbers and costly mistakes are becoming increasingly common.

Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter has tried to shield Henry from blame, but that’s going to be a more difficult sell moving forward. Especially if Henry repeats his sluggish showing against the Bengals.

The veteran was far from his best, but Henry could be forgiven for thinking coaches are somewhat culpable in his sudden decline.

Coaches Not Helping Ravens’ Workhorse

Henry has a problem moving the chains on short-yardage downs, but you’d never know it. Not based on how often Ravens’ offensive coordinator Declan Doyle continues to call Henry’s number in obvious running situations.

It didn’t work when Henry needed only one yard early in the second quarter. He got the ball twice to the surprise of nobody on the Bengals’ defense.

Henry was twice stuffed for no gain. The Ravens eventually had to settle for a field goal and a slimmer lead than they merited.

Those ill-fated plays not only revealed frailties along the Ravens’ offensive line, particularly at the interior. Those weaknesses were compounded when 2026 NFL draft first-round pick, guard Vega Ioane was forced off with a knee injury.

Baltimore’s O-line didn’t move the pile for Henry, but Doyle’s play designs must be questioned. Especially when Henry began several yards removed from the line of scrimmage before taking the handoff from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

The latter struggled as the game wore on because Henry couldn’t provide balance on the ground. It’s a growing problem, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who believes “when you need to drop your QB back to throw it on a must-have third-and-2, that’s pretty telling The decline of the Ravens run game has been striking, particularly in short-yardage.”

Henry’s barren run is undermining a key facet of the Ravens’ offense. He can expect a revival or sorts when starting quarterback Lamar Jackson returns from a lingering ankle injury.

Jackson’s own rushing threat will take some attention away from Henry, but the 11-year pro has a lot to do to prove he can still dominate when the Ravens need him most.