Ravens’ Derrick Henry Admits ‘Terrible’ Issue Is Still on His Mind

Derrick Henry’s one of the most physically dominant and mentally tough players in modern NFL history, but he’s in his head about a “terrible” problem that’s harming the Baltimore Ravens’ offense in 2026.

The problem involves repeated failures to move the sticks in short-yardage situations. Something that showed up on a crucial 4th-and-goal during the 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3.

Henry was stuffed at the goal-line in the latest setback for the Ravens’ short-yardage offense. The former two-time league rushing champion’s taking those failures personally.

He revealed, “I got to be better. I ain’t looking at anybody else. It doesn’t matter. I have to make it happen someway, somehow,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Henry is taking responsibility for a problem that threatens to define his season. Worse still, his struggles in this area are already creating problems for new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

The latter isn’t calling games to a consistent pattern, but the Ravens lack a viable alternative to Henry for short-yardage work. It’s on Doyle to come up with creative solutions and ease some of the burden on the team’s dynamic workhorse.

Derrick Henry Needs Help to Fix Biggest Problem

Doyle wouldn’t call Henry’s number on a 3rd-and-1 against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 because of a fear of being predictable. It was a questionable decision that Henry defended in public, but Doyle’s strategy still prompted a backlash against his play-calling.

The 30-year-old appeared stung by the criticism when he overcompensated by relying on Henry too much against the Cowboys. It didn’t work, but not all of the problem was down to Henry.

Even a cursory look at the ill-fated 4th-and-goal run shows Henry was swarmed on before he’d so much as set a course.

Perhaps this is a sign the Ravens are too predictable in these moments, but it’s also a clear failure of blocking. The Ravens simply aren’t pushing the pile the way they used to in obvious, power-running situations.

Changes in personnel, like letting 300-pound All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard and blocking tight end Charlie Kolar leave in free agency, haven’t helped. Nor have widespread injuries at an already suspect center position.

There’s also the cold truth 32-year-old Henry was showing signs of wear and tear in 2025. Doyle can mitigate the punishment with some more creative designs for No. 22.

Ravens Must Come Up With New Ideas

For all of the troubles they’re having with short-yardage runs, Henry still rushed for two touchdowns from inside the five-yard line at the Maracanã Stadium. The first of those scores started with Henry taking a direct snap in the ‘Wildcat’ formation.

This was one way for the Ravens to overload the line of scrimmage and create at least some confusion for the Dallas defense. Henry was always likely to keep the ball, but the presence of dual-threat franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson split out, while natural wide receiver Rashod Bateman aligned in the slot, gave the Cowboys different threats to think about.

The Ravens didn’t use any deception this time, but Doyle made Henry the decoy with the game on the line late in the fourth quarter. Jackson faked the handoff and flicked a short-range touchdown pass to rookie tight end Matthew Hibner.

This play design is as old as the game itself, but it remains timeless because it’s almost unstoppable with the right rushing threat in the backfield. Henry is still a big enough threat to scare any team, but the Ravens needs more high-percentage ways to use him more effectively when everyone in the stadium knows he’s supposed to get the ball.