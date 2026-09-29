Ravens Have a ‘Terrible’ Derrick Henry Problem

He’s still scoring touchdowns in bunches, but those scores can’t mask how the Baltimore Ravens have a “terrible” problem with star running back Derrick Henry. Worse still, the team has no obvious solution.

The problem showed up when Henry was stuffed at the goal-line by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. Baltimore’s offense turning the ball over on downs at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro was a reminder of an uncomfortable truth about two-time NFL rushing champion Henry.

That’s according to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. He attempted to outline why “Henry is TERRIBLE in short yardage on runs 1-3 yards-to-go in 2025…out of 49 qualifying RBs: #41 in 1st down rate (55%) #41 in success rate (57%) #40 in YPC (2.8) terrible for Henry in short yardage situations.”

Henry’s issues in short-yardage situations are leading to erratic play-calling new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle finds tough to explain. The latter’s in a tough spot because of shortcomings in personnel and the weight of Henry’s reputation.

Derrick Henry Puts Declan Doyle in a Tough Spot

Doyle’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t when it comes to giving Henry the ball in short-yardage situations. His decision not to call Henry’s number on 3rd-and-1 during the 24-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 drew criticism.

Part of the backlash was merited since this play was part of a broader pattern of Doyle ignoring Henry when the Ravens had a lead in the second half. That pattern left the Ravens open to ridicule from a former rival.

So it was inevitable Doyle sent in plays for Henry early and often in Brazil. One of those plays involved Henry being swarmed on by the Dallas defense on 4th-and-goal in the final quarter.

That was followed by a similarly ill-fated attempt to move the sticks on 3rd-and-1 later in the period. Henry got nowhere once Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham said no.

Henry couldn’t make these plays work, but he’d earlier rushed for two touchdowns from inside the five-yard line. Those scores contradict the narrative Henry’s a spent force without superior blocking and huge running lanes to attack.

What’s beyond doubt is this Ravens’ offense no longer being setup to play power football in run-first situations. Changes in roster building, as well as the physical profile of the other bluechip playmaker in the backfield, make this a problem the Ravens can’t solve.

‘Terrible’ Ravens Problem Not Going Away

Bludgeoning defenses even when opponents knew a run was coming used to be the Ravens’ calling card. The first thing that derailed this success was allowing All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard to join the New York Giants in free agency.

Ricard’s a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who was like a sixth offensive linemen playing lead blocker. Henry benefitted from those blocks, but he was already a familiar target for opposing teams.

There simply isn’t enough variety in this season’s Ravens backfield. Not like in the days when the team relied on a committee approach.

Those crowded rotations usually featured a true short-yardage runner. Bruisers like Mark Ingram II and Gus Edwards.

Today’s depth chart contains no such power back. Instead, diminutive third-down specialist Justice Hill and return-style speedster Rasheen Ali are Henry’s only alternatives.

It’s not as if Doyle can compensate by calling more quarterback runs in short-yardage and goal-line situations. Franchise signal-caller Lamar Jackson is arguably the most dynamic athlete to ever play football’s most important positions in the pros, but he’s not an imposing, brute-force runner.

Jackson’s Houdini-esque mobility is defined by breakaway speed and preternatural elusiveness. He’s not a 6-foot-5, 237-pounder like Buffalo Bills’ talisman Josh Allen, who makes the QB-led power running game a genuine threat.

Each of these factors contribute to Henry being a marked man whenever he undertakes short-yardage work. Unfortunately, the Ravens lack the personnel for Doyle to design an alternative scheme.

It means the warnings about a possible decline for Henry may get stronger while the Ravens continue to put a lot on the 32-year-old’s shoulders.