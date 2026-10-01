Ravens Get Derrick Henry Warning from Titans’ All-Pro

Derrick Henry’s trying to figure out a growing problem for the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, but he can’t forget about the All-Pro force waiting to stop him when the two-time NFL rushing champion faces former team the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

Stopping Henry will be the Titans’ priority at M&T Bank Stadium, and dominant defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons thinks he knows how. Simmons declared the Titans are planning to “Hit his ass” when they see Henry on Sunday, October 4, because the 32-year-old “puts his pads on like any other RB. Much respect to Derrick, but we can’t overcomplicate the game, just play football,” per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

It’s a warning of sorts to Henry from a player he knows well. Simmons is a destructive, four-time Pro Bowler who should be the focus of the Ravens’ blocking schemes.

It’s how they avoid more of the “terrible” plays Henry’s endured in obvious running situations during recent games.

Ravens Need Special Plan for Jeffery Simmons

Simmons’ core game has traditionally been defined by how effectively he rushes the passer from the inside. The Ravens will certainly respect that history by doubling Simmons to protect franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson from hits like this one.

Yet, 29-year-old Simmons also possesses traits that make him a special problem against the run. Those qualities include being able to play lower than a 6-foot-4, 305-pounder should. Simmons is adept at shedding blocks, even if it means splitting double teams, to submarine into the backfield.

He also boasts underrated quickness working down the line of scrimmage. That speed makes it difficult to trap Simmons.

The Ravens also lack the muscle to have tight ends and blocking backs wham block Simmons. There’s no longer a 300-pound fullback like Patrick Ricard to power through the trenches ahead of Henry.

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle won’t find one way to contain Simmons. The smarter move will be to show big No. 98 different looks and combine every kind of blocking approach.

Doyle using this much variety can also help Henry get back on track after a rough couple of weeks.

Derrick Henry’s Seeking Rushing Reset

Henry rushed for two touchdowns during the 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, but his performance was more memorable for the plays he didn’t make. Negative plays like Henry getting stuffed by Cowboys’ rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham on this 3rd-and-1 carry late in the fourth quarter.

Setbacks like this are playing on Henry’s mind, so he needs a reset. Henry has enough motivation after his “bittersweet” exit from the Titans in 2024, when he said the team “didn’t offer — not at all. I would have loved to hear from them and give them a shot, but it didn’t happen,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

The Ravens can start making it happen by getting him out on the edge more often and away from Simmons. Ironically, he believes the Titans have to make him (Henry) jump cut, stutter, go east and west. If he goes downhill, bad things happen to the defense, which we all know,” per Titans.com Senior Writer Jim Wyatt.

It’s a reasonable point, but Henry’s historically posed his greatest breakaway threat on outside runs. He needs his play-caller to call more of those runs and provide more help by calling a less predictable game.

Doyle is running Henry 65.2 percent of the time against base front defenses, and 10.6 percent against stacked fronts, when there are six to nine defenders in the box, according to Player Profiler.

The Ravens need a fluid approach to keep defenses guessing. Trying to confuse a force as smart and disruptive as Simmons is a good acid test for a more versatile Ravens’ running game.