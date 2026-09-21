Ravens Didn’t Hide Their True Feelings on Quiet Rookie in Saints Loss

The Baltimore Ravens are taking the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints hard amid controversial moments, but an underrated storyline isn’t getting much attention.

Baltimore’s offense changed a lot in the game because they didn’t have Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews were the clear-cut top targets for Lamar Jackson with 16.

Chris Moore got the start in Flowers’ place, but he caught 1 pass for 6 yards. Devontez Walker had a 47-yard reception, and LaJohntay Wester had a 14-yard reception in the loss. Another receiver expected to get more reps didn’t step on the field at all.

Baltimore Ravens Made an Interesting Decision on One of Their WR

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec shared the team’s snap counts during the loss to the Saints. He made an interesting note about Ravens rookie fourth-round pick wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.

“Ravens snap counts in loss to Saints: Sarratt active but gets a DNP, bumps for Moore and Wester with Flowers/Lane sidelined, Green doubles his Week 1 snap count, Rivers gets extended run in Martin’s Week 1 role, Awuzie not in CB rotation.”

Sarratt was expected to have a bigger role on the Ravens with two receivers injured, but that didn’t happen. It’s now the second straight game he hasn’t stepped on the field for Baltimore.

During the preseason, Sarratt was tied for the team lead in receptions with 8. He added 70 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per reception.

Will Elijah Sarratt Have Any Role With the Ravens in 2026?

Lane and Sarratt looked like solid receivers coming out of Ravens training camp. It was Lane, though, who got more attention than Sarratt, leaving the Indiana product behind the eight ball.

Flowers should be back with the Ravens either this week or next for the team after the hamstring injury. It’s not nearly as serious as Lane, who is on IR with a fractured wrist and had surgery.

For Sarratt, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the 2026 season will be a redshirt year for him. The Ravens don’t want to rush him on the field if they don’t feel like he’s ready for a big role.

If anything, there was hope he might get some reps on special teams, but being completely off the field is telling. That shows the Ravens need to see more from their young receiver.

Baltimore now shifts their focus to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, as the two will play in Brazil. It doesn’t appear as though Sarratt will play in that game, with the bigger question being whether he will be active. For now, the rookie will have to be patient for his opportunity to come soon.