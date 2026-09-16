Ravens Give Discouraging Zay Flowers Update Before Saints Game

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season already has many Baltimore Ravens fans nervous about what’s coming.

Despite picking up a 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, not everything was rainbows and butterflies for the Ravens. They lost two of their top wide receivers to injury: Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane.

Flowers aggravated his hamstring injury from training camp, while Lane fractured his wrist and could be looking at surgery. The Ravens have not clearly stated their plan yet, but there was some concerning news to open the practice week.

Baltimore Ravens Give Updates on Zay Flowers & Ja’Kobi Lane

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley gave the week’s first update as the team returned to practice. Flowers and Lane did not practice. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Flowers is day-to-day.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday. Flowers is considered day to day, according to coach Jesse Minter. WR Ja’Kobi Lane (wrist) is also not practicing.”

Flowers had a monster first half in the Colts game, racking up 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown in the win. Lane only had 1 reception for 11 yards, but did have a touchdown that was called back on a Ravens penalty.

Ravens Might Be Looking at Life Without Zay Flowers & Ja’Kobi Lane for a Bit

Flowers is too valuable to the Ravens, so they need to be very careful with him. If this is the second time he’s injured his hamstring, they need to be super cautious.

In the last three years, Flowers has been a Pro Bowler twice, in 2024 and 2025. He’s a key piece to this offense, so if they have to sit him out a game to play it safe, they need to do that.

Lane is more serious about his wrist injury since he needs surgery. He’s looking at a timeline of four to six weeks off the field.

Baltimore has some receiver options that can help hold them over until Lane and Flowers are healthy. Rashod Bateman is the top guy and should get plenty of looks. Outside of Bateman, it’s LaJohntay Wester, Elijah Sarratt, and Chris Moore who are next in line to step up.

Wester and Moore got playing time last week, and Sarratt will be looking at his first legitimate playing time as a rookie. It will be clearer throughout the practice week which guys are going to step up to the plate.

Until then, expect more running from Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry until Flowers and Lane are healthy. After the Colts game, though, the running game shouldn’t be too much of a problem.