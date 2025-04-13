‘Natural’ Day 2 Draft Pick Named Fit for Ravens’ Favorite Scheme

Shoring up their options at cornerback should be part of the Baltimore Ravens’ plan for the 2025 NFL draft, but they can wait until the second day for a prospect who’s a “natural” for the team’s favorite coverage scheme.

That distinction belongs to Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, according to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. He believes “the Ravens could make excellent use of Morrison’s skill set as a long, smooth-moving man cornerback. Baltimore ran a top-10 rate of Cover 1 in 2024, making Morrison a natural fit after Notre Dame ran the most Cover 1 in the FBS last season.”

Landing Morrison in Rounds 2 or 3 and getting a starter-ready contributor would be typical of the value the Ravens have traditionally found in the draft. They’ve often succeeded by taking a risk if the fit is right.

The risk in this case would involve Morrison’s injury issues. If he’s healthy, the 21-year-old would have a good chance to get onto the field quickly at a position still in a state of flux.

Day 2 “Natural” Has Question Marks

Morrison is ideally suited to press coverage because of his physical style. As Billy M pointed out, Morrison needs to be “allowed to bump and run.”

There’s nothing wrong with Morrison’s core traits. Nor with how he approaches one-on-one matchups on the perimeter.

The only lingering doubt concerns his health, following hip surgery last October. Doubts grew stronger when Morrison didn’t run drills at the annual Scouting Combine, but Morrison isn’t the only risky draft corner the Ravens might covet.

If the Ravens need convincing, they should focus on Morrison’s pre-injury tape for a glimpse of his upside. Like when he’d “shown the ability to shut down the most dangerous opposing receivers, including Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2023 home loss to Ohio State,” per Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

A true lockdown corner outside the numbers is something the Ravens still lack, despite investing a lot in the position during recent years.

Ravens Still Searching for CB Solutions

They drafted Nate Wiggins a year ago, and maybe he shows shutdown traits in his second season. Wiggins has room to grow, but he was inconsistent enough as a rookie to prompt the Ravens into trading for All-Pro Tre’Davious White at midseason.

White has yet to be brought back in free agency, so the Ravens are headed into the draft with depleted numbers. Even more so after Brandon Stephens joined the New York Jets and Arthur Maulet was released.

Head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t seem fazed by the lack of options at cornerback. He’s talked up All-Pro Marlon Humphrey, but focused more on his talent from the slot. Harbaugh also predicted 2024 fourth-rounder T.J. Tampa “is going to take a big step,” per Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Matt Ryan.

The man on the sideline is confident the Ravens have enough, but general manager Eric DeCosta surely won’t miss the chance to add a corner via this draft. Selecting a defensive back 27th overall might be too early when quality wide receivers and disruptive edge-rushers should still be on the board.

Maybe the second round, when the Ravens own the 59th pick, will be too soon. Especially when “multiple” draft observers think a versatile offensive lineman fits the Ravens better.