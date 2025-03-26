Ravens Draft Plans Won’t Change After ‘Much-Needed’ Free Agency Deal

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t about to change their plans for the 2025 NFL draft. Not even after making a “much-needed” deal in free agency.

It’s a deal involving ex-Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. The veteran cover man agreed a one-year deal on Tuesday, March 25, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who explained “It’s a minimum deal for Baltimore, as Tennessee still owes Awuzie $7.5M this season.”

The #Ravens are signing former #Titans CB Chidobe Awuzie on a one-year deal. It’s a minimum deal for Baltimore, as Tennessee still owes Awuzie $7.5M this season. pic.twitter.com/k43XkqfCOz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2025

So the Titans have inadvertently done Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta a favor. Or more accurately, the Ravens have swooped for a bargain in free agency in their typical fashion.

As Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink pointed out, “This is such a Ravens move. Chidobe Awuzie got the biggest free agent deal of any cornerback last offseason (3 years, $36 million). A year later, the Ravens scoop him up for less and cross off another need before the draft. A good player, good fit.”

Awuzie is a useful pickup, but his arrival doesn’t mean the Ravens are done adding talent to the depth chart. More reinforcements are necessary and they’re likely to come from the draft, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

He explained how the “Ravens only had 4 CBs on their roster w/Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, Jalyn Armour-Davis and T.J. Tampa. They’ll likely draft one or two CBs next month, but Awuzie provides depth. Awuzie was also released by Titans so he won’t count toward comp formula which matters to Balt.”

Targeting the same position in the draft has merit, but there are other needs DeCosta can’t ignore. For now, Awuzie will add experience and competence to a cornerback room needing more options.

Chidobe Awuzie a Fan of Lamar Jackson

The Ravens already know Awuzie well and vice versa after he spent three years with AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021-23. During his time with the Bengals, Awuzie developed a healthy respect for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Speaking in 2022, per Cincinnati Bengals Talk (h/t Ravens Vault co-host Bobby Trosset), Awuzie credited Ravens quarterback Jackson with being “very accurate. People don’t give him enough credit for being accurate. He’s putting that ball in places that not a lot of quarterbacks can put. The amount of zip he has on the ball.”

Moving to M&T Bank Stadium gives Awuzie the chance to provide an opponents’ perspective on Jackson’s strengths and weaknesses. The former Dallas Cowboys defensive back will also add solid size and decent ball skills to the rotation as a 6-foot, 202-pounder who has seven interceptions and 66 pass breakups to his credit.

He’ll have the chance to get onto the field, but there’s still room for another corner or two.

Ravens Have Room for More CB Help

The primary starting spots are locks thanks to All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and second-year pro Nate Wiggins, but things become less clear further down the rotation. Last season’s smart-looking and low-cost trade for All-Pro Tre’Davious White looks like being short-lived since he’s still a free agent.

Signing Awuzie only strengthens the notion White may not be back, so the draft looks like DeCosta’s likely hunting ground for more bodies in the secondary. There are notable prospects, like Michigan’s Will Johnson and Jahdae Barron of Texas, worth considering.

The problem facing DeCosta is the Ravens may find other positions too good to pass up. Like a wide receiver who’s a perfect partner for Zay Flowers. Or maybe there’s room for selecting an edge-rusher to offset trading a breakout player.

Acquiring Awuzie has kept the options open for the Ravens ahead of the time on the NFL calendar when DeCosta usually does his best work.